Who was voted off Dancing with the Stars?

American professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his pro partner Witney Carson were eliminated in last night’s (1 November) episode of Dancing with the Stars as season 30 saw teams performing Queen’s biggest hits.

The Miz and Carson were placed in the bottom two alongside American dancer JoJo Siwa and her pro partner Jenna Johnson.

Last month, contestants Cody Risby and Cheryl Burke announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19, so instead of performing on the DWTS stage, they delivered a virtual performance from their homes.

They have recovered and are back on the stage now.

The competition series officially began on 20 September, where Tyra Banks returned as host, having taken over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last year.

In the US, Dancing with the Stars airs on the ABC network.

If you miss the TV broadcast, you can stream the episodes the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars doesn’t air in the UK, but the performances are available to watch in full on the show’s YouTube channel.

