WHO says it is very worried about Covid surge in Europe

The World Health Organisation is “very worried” about the spread of Covid in Europe amid a surge in cases and deaths ahead of the winter season.

Dr Hans Kluge, regional director of the WHO, warned half a million more people may die due to the virus by March if countries continue “business as usual”.

He said the winter season and the dominance of the more transmissible Delta variant raised the threat level. And too many people are susceptible to the virus through being unvaccinated or having lost protection due to the length of time since their last jab.

He said the virus was killing one person every 15-20 minutes on average in the WHO European region, which covers the whole continent and includes some central Asian countries like Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

“Covid 19 has become once again the number one cause of mortality in our region,” he told the BBC.

Dr Kluge said the spread could be tackled by measures including mask wearing, which can be done immediately, and increasing vaccine uptake.

Countries should make sure there are no “access barriers” to vaccination, he said.

Asked whether he thought countries should enforce mandatory vaccination, after Austria announced it will do so from February, he said such a measure was “something of a last resort”.

But he said the public attitude was “evolving” and it would be “timely” to have a public debate about such a measure.

The Covid pass could be useful in slowing the spread, he said. It is “not a restriction of liberty, rather it is a tool to keep our individual freedom”.

The virus has seen a resurgence in Europe in recent weeks, leading some countries to bring back restrictions that had been lifted months ago.

The WHO declared earlier this month that Europe was again at the epicentre of the pandemic.

In some eastern European countries where vaccine takeup is low, driving virus deaths, new restrictions are being placed on the unvaccinated.

The Czech Republic has imposed an effective lockdown on unvaccinated people while Slovakia has banned them from public gatherings and nonessential shops.

Austria — which is reporting five times as many daily cases as it was last month — yesterday reimposed a full lockdown and Germany is considering following suit.

A partial lockdown and plans for further restrictions in the Netherlands were met with violent rioting on Friday in Rotterdam.

In the UK, where infections remain high but have not spiked, the government is resisting the reintroduction of measures and has not ruled out travel to the rest of Europe.

Have you got a story you would like us to report on? Contact us by clicking here

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link WHO says it is very worried about Covid surge in Europe