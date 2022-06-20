Who left Love Island last night? All the contestants dumped from the villa so far

Love Island is heading into its third week and we’ve already lost three contestants from the villa.

Series eight of the ITV2 dating show has seen a revolving door of bombshells joining the cast, with our couples chopping and changing seemingly every few days.

While we’ve lost a few islanders in recouplings, one contestant also left in the first week for personal reasons.

As the series spices up, we’re sure to see more shock dumpings – and that’s before we even get to Casa Amor.

See all the contestants to have left Love Island 2022 so far below…

Liam Llewellyn

Liam told his fellow islanders that he was leaving the villa

The first contestant to leave Love Island this year was student Liam, who quit the villa just five days into the new series. The 22-year-old left of his own volition, telling his fellow contestants that he hadn’t “been himself”.

“I don’t really think I’ve been giving 100 per cent Liam; I’m miles off that,” he said. “Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you care about – obviously that’s the goal, isnt it? But when you‘re not feeling that, it makes it a hard sort of time to find that.”

Afia Tonkmor

Afia was dumped in the first recoupling

Afia joined the villa alongside Ekin-Su and went on dates with Liam and Jacques. But while her fellow bombshell made her move on the boys in the island, Afia failed to make a connection with any of the boys and was dumped in the first recoupling after Jacques chose Paige over her.

“Obviously I’m going to miss everyone in the villa but I’m going to keep trying to find love. I’m sure Mr Right is out there somewhere,” she said after leaving.

Remi Younger

Remi struggled to make a connection in the villa

Sunday (19 June) night’s episode began with a recoupling in which the girls picked first. After new girl Danica made the shock decision to choose Luca, Gemma was forced to go for Davide once again. This left Indiyah last to pick and choosing between recent bombshell Remi and Ikenna, who she was partnered up with on day one. She went for Ikenna, dumping Remi from the island.

Speaking on his exit, Remi said: “I’m a bit disappointed – I wish I could stay longer to get to know Indiyah and Danica mostly. At the same time, I feel like it was my time to leave. I was getting mixed signals and I wasn’t getting a clear answer from the girls.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Who left Love Island last night? All the contestants dumped from the villa so far