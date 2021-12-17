Who is Tyron Woodley? All you need to know about Jake Paul’s opponent after Tommy Fury withdrawal

On 18 December, much of the combat sports world will be willing Tyron Woodley to shut down the circus of Jake Paul’s ‘professional’ boxing career.

To do so, Woodley will have to take out the ringmaster himself: the 24-year-old YouTuber, who achieved fame and notoriety alongside his older brother Logan, a fellow vlogger.

Woodley has already had one chance to halt Paul’s momentum, having taken on his fellow American in Cleveland, Ohio in August, but Woodley was outpointed by the YouTube star – despite stunning Paul badly in the middle of the fight.

Woodley failed to leverage a rematch with Paul despite getting an “I love Jake” tattoo per a bet between the opponents, but with Tommy Fury having withdrawn from his scheduled clash with Paul in Tampa, Florida due to illness and injury, Woodley will get his hands on the controversial internet sensation once more.

Paul has fought four times as a ‘professional’, winning his first three bouts via knockout. The first to suffer the embarrassment of being beaten by the polarising American was AnEsonGib, who also made his name on YouTube. Next up was an actual athlete, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson. Like Gib, Robinson – 36 at the time – was knocked out. Most recently, Paul KOed Ben Askren, a former mixed martial artist who was world champion in two promotions before entering the UFC with an unbeaten record.

The fight against Askren in April marked Paul’s first encounter with an opponent with an actual combat sports background – and elite-level pedigree, at that. But Askren has always been a wrestler through and through, and it was in that discipline that he became a US Olympian at the 2008 Beijing Games. His striking, for an MMA fighter as accomplished as he became, was startlingly sub-standard; he had certainly never boxed professionally before. Furthermore, Askren had retired from MMA in 2019 before undergoing much-needed hip surgery. When he fought Paul, he was 37 but had the mobility of an octogenarian, and he seemed to have barely prepared for the contest.

In any case, there has been an evident arc among Paul’s opponents, with the 24-year-old taking on gradually more threatening foes in each bout. And that brought him to Woodley, another former mixed martial artist making his professional boxing debut.

The American is a close friend of Askren, so there was a narrative element to the organisation of his first bout against Paul.

Woodley was seen verbally sparring with Paul backstage as the YouTuber had his hands wrapped before he took to the ring to knock out Askren, and Woodley seemed keen to arrange his own bout with the budding boxer.

Then there were the ways in which Woodley fitted into the afore-mentioned arc that connects each of Paul’s opponents to the next.

Tyron Woodley had four successful title defences as UFC welterweight champion

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion with four successful title defences. He has stepped in the Octagon with some of the best mixed martial artists in the world and defeated many of them. He easily eclipsed his friend Askren as the most legitimate fighter to step in the ring with Paul.

However, there were mitigating factors in the danger that Woodley presented – factors that still exist.

Firstly, he is 39, the oldest of Paul’s opponents. He is also about four years past his prime; a welterweight run that had some considering him the heir apparent to consensus GOAT Georges St-Pierre gave way to a four-fight losing streak, which led to Woodley’s release by the UFC this year.

‘The Chosen One’s last win was a successful title defence against Liverpool’s Darren Till in September 2018. Woodley submitted Till with a choke in the second round but lost his next fight – in March 2019 – to Kamaru Usman, who displayed unprecedented dominance for five rounds and remains champion to this day.

Woodley was on the wrong end of a similarly straightforward defeat by Brazil’s Gilbert Burns 14 months later, before a rib injury marked an almost merciful end to a grudge match against Colby Covington in September 2020. Covington had controlled his rival for four rounds before the doctor’s stoppage early in the fifth.

Arguably the most brutal defeat occurred this March, however, as Woodley’s UFC run was effectively ended by Vicente Luque. The Brazilian, most would suggest, is on a level below Woodley’s recent conquerors, but Luque was nevertheless able to submit the American in the first round after hurting him badly with strikes as the pair traded on the feet.

In the early moments of that short contest, Woodley was almost haphazard in his approach, seemingly trying to shake off the tepidness and tentativeness that had been debilitating in his losses to Usman, Burns and Covington. Woodley’s recklessness got him in danger almost immediately, however, leading to his fourth straight defeat in a record that now reads 19-7-1, as well as his UFC release and ongoing free agency.

The other significant aspect in Woodley’s match-up with Paul this August was the former mixed martial artist’s style during his MMA career.

Woodley’s background is in wrestling, not striking (Getty Images)

Like Askren, Woodley’s greatest strength is his wrestling. A former NCAA Division I wrestler, Woodley would often grind down his opponents with his grappling, taking a safety-first approach that led many fans to deem him a boring fighter.

When needed, Woodley could call upon a devastating right overhand punch, on which he became increasingly dependent and with which he stunned Paul badly in the fourth round of their first in-ring encounter.

But Paul was able to survive that scare and went on to outpoint Woodley over eight rounds in August, winning via split decision (77-75, 78-74, 75-77).

Woodley may be somewhat aged in this particular line of business, yet he is still physically very fit and should be free of the hesitation that was so destabilising in his defeats by Usman, Burns and Covington – and that appeared at times in his first fight with Paul.

The man across the ring from him has, in all honesty, committed himself admirably to the sport of boxing, but he does not scare Woodley. That said, the risk of further embarrassment by the YouTuber might just play on the former UFC champion’s mind.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Who is Tyron Woodley? All you need to know about Jake Paul’s opponent after Tommy Fury withdrawal