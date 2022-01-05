Who is the Warrior Princess in UFC? Cheyanne Vlismas record and next fight

Cheyanne Vlismas, who often goes by her nickname the “Warrior Princess”, is a UFC women’s strawweight fighter.

The American has a professional mixed martial arts record of 7-2, having last competed in December, when she defeated Mallory Martin via unanimous decision.

Vlismas, 26, first established herself in front of a UFC audience while appearing on the Dana White’s Contender Series TV show in August 2020.

Vlismas outpointed Hilarie Rose on the programme, before making her full UFC debut in March 2021, suffering a decision defeat by Montserrat Ruiz.

She has since bounced back with two straight wins, however, beating Gloria de Paula by TKO (technical knockout) last July before her victory over Martin.

Vlismas is not the only “Warrior Princess” in the UFC, however; in fact, there is another competing in the very same division.

Vlismas’ fellow strawweight Diana Belbita also goes by the nickname of “Warrior Princess”.

The Romanian, 25, has a 14-6 pro record in MMA. She last fought in July 2021, beating Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision, and she is expected to face Vlismas’ previous opponent De Paula on 19 February.

