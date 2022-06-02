Who is Robert Garcia? Anthony Joshua’s new coach in heavyweight’s bid to avenge Oleksandr Usyk loss

Anthony Joshua has turned to Robert Garcia as the heavyweight prepares for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this summer, recruiting the American as part of his coaching staff.

Joshua was comprehensively outpointed by Usyk in London last September, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles in the process.

The pair are now expected to clash again in July, likely in Saudi Arabia, and “AJ” has shaken up his coaching team as he seeks to hand Usyk the first defeat of the Ukrainian’s professional career.

Rob McCracken, who had trained Joshua since the Briton’s pro debut, has taken a step back, with Angel Fernandez having seemingly been promoted to the position of head coach.

It is unclear whether Garcia will assume that role himself now, but the American certainly has the pedigree to do so.

Garcia, 47, is a former IBF super-flyweight champion and was named trainer of the year in 2011.

He is known for his strategic acumen and has coached numerous world champions, including his brother Mikey as well as Jose Ramirez, Antonio Margarito and Victor Ortiz – among many others.

Upon announcing that Garcia would be working with him ahead of the rematch with Usyk, the 32-year-old Joshua told iFL TV: “The main thing is: A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. I’m in a good place.

“I’m good, I’m happy, I’m about to start training now. Garcia’s actually here now, we’re just working on a few things.

Anthony Joshua (left) is out to avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk (Getty Images)

“It’s not about changing style as such, in my opinion. Garcia’s style might be to crouch down to 5’0 and bob and weave, but I’m a 6’6” heavyweight.

“So, it’s not about style, it’s about his experience and what he knows at championship level; adding that to the camp is priceless in my opinion.”

Joshua’s loss to Usyk was the second of the Briton’s pro career, with AJ having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

Joshua avenged that defeat by outpointing the Mexican-American at the end of the year, and he will now look to avenge his loss to Usyk when the pair go head to head again this summer – likely in Saudi Arabia in July, though Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted that a “two-week” delay is on the cards.

