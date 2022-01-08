Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer? The latest clues revealed

The Masked Singeris officially underway with viewers already trying to suss out the famous faces behind the wacky costumes.

The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in elaborate costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens last weekend.

This year’s judging panel includes Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

Snow Leopard and Chandelier have already been sent home.

Ten celebrities remain in the running to be crowned the winner of this year’s Masked Singer.

Who is Poodle?

This furry friend performed a winning rendition of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” during Saturday’s episode of The Masked Singer (1 January).

Poodle’s VT gave viewers plenty of clues to chew on. Hints included references to queens, performing, flamboyance, and dogs. The character also nodded to the Royal Variety Performance.

“I’ve always loved a bit of glamour and I don’t mind telling you that flamboyance is a little bit fabulous. It’s something I’ve always admired,” said the persona.

They added: “I can’t wait to be let off the leash in this competition. I’m very eager to start. Are you r-r-r-ready for me? Ruff!”

In their final clue, Poodle said: “I once went on a very long walkies.”

Some viewers on Twitter guessed that Paul O’Grady could be Poodle given that the comedian and broadcaster presents a show called For the Love of Dogs.

O’Grady also performed in Drag as Lily Savage for years. He has also starred in the Royal Variety Performance.

Other viewers, however, have suggested that the Poodle sounds like Gary Barlow feigning an American accent.

According to Betfair, O’Grady is the most likely to be revealed to be Poodle. You can see the odds below.

Poodle odds:

Paul O’Grady (8/11)

Gary Barlow (5/2)

Rylan Clark-Neal (6/1)

John Barrowman (10/1)

Adam Lambert (16/1)

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV

