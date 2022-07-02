Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 6 order of play with Rafael Nadal, Katie Boulter and Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek highlight the action on Day 6 at Wimbledon on a packed schedule of matches that will also see Katie Boulter and Liam Broady bid to make the fourth round.

Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet, with both players still searching for their top form on the grass courts on SW19.

After Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faces Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2. Tan shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round. Broady, meanwhile, takes on the impressive Alex De Minaur, who outlasted Jack Draper in a thrilling battle on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster clash last up on Court No 1. Kyrgios produced a faultless performance to destroy Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 12:20 pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start today?

Play will get underway on the outside courts from 11am, with Katie Boulter facing Harmony Tan on Court No 2. Coco Gauff will open the action on Centre Court from 1.30pm against Amanda Aisimova before Paula Badosa takes on Petra Kvitova , while Court No 1 will begin play slightly earlier at 1pm, with Britain’s Liam Broady in action against Alex De Minaur.

Wimbledon order of play for day six

CENTRE COURT – 1:30PM

1. Coco Gauff v Amanda Anisimova

2. Paula Badosa v Petra Kvitova

3. Lorenzo Sonego v Rafael Nadal

NO.1 COURT – 1:00PM

1. Alex De Minaur v Liam Broady

2. Iga Swiatek v Alize Cornet

3. Nick Kyrgios v Stefanos Tsitsipas

NO.2 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Harmony Tan v Katie Boulter

2. Richard Gasquet v Botic Van De Zandschulp

3. Magdalena Frech v Simona Halep

NO.3 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Cristian Garin v Jenson Brooksby

2. Alex Molcan v Taylor Fritz

3. Petra Martic v Jessica Pegula

COURT 12 – 11:00AM

1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Barbora Krejcikova

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Brandon Nakashima v Daniel Elahi Galan

COURT 18 – 11:00AM

1. Jack Sock v Jason Kubler 2. Qinwen Zheng v Elena Rybakina

