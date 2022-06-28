Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 2 order of play including Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal

World No1 Iga Swiatek will open play on Centre Court this afternoon as the second day of action at Wimbledon gets underway, with Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams also in action today.

Following defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement, the All England Club opted for Swiatek to take the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play. The French Open champion is on a 35-match winning streak and takes on the qualifier Jana Fett.

After that, Nadal will return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 as the Spaniard continues his remarkable season and quest for calendar grand slam. Nadal defied the odds to win the Australian Open title just weeks after almost retiring from the sport in January and followed that with his 22nd grand slam title at the French Open earlier this month.

Williams will also be making a long-awaited return as the seven-time Wimbledon champion plays her first singles match since last year’s tournament. Williams was forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 after tearing her hamstring and the 40-year-old is on a remarkable comeback trail.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second day of Wimbledon.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day two

CENTRE COURT – 1:30PM

1. Iga Swiatek v Jana Fett

2. Francisco Cerundolo v Rafael Nadal

3. Serena Williams v Harmony Tan

NO.1 COURT – 1:00PM

1. Matteo Berrettini v Cristian Garin

Not Before: 2:30pm

2. Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson

3. Karolina Muchova v Simona Halep

4. Alexander Ritschard v Stefanos Tsitsipas

NO.2 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov

2. Coco Gauff v Elena-Gabriela Ruse

3. Jasmine Paolini v Petra Kvitova

4. Jason Kubler v Daniel Evans

NO.3 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

2. Paul Jubb v Nick Kyrgios

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime v Maxime Cressy

4. Garbine Muguruza v Greet Minnen

Not Before: 5:00pm

5. Tereza Martincova v Karolina Pliskova

COURT 12 – 11:00AM

1. Ryan Peniston v Henri Laaksonen

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Belinda Bencic v Qiang Wang

3. Paula Badosa v Louisa Chirico

4. Zizou Bergs v Jack Draper

5. Lorenzo Musetti v Taylor Fritz

COURT 18 – 11:00AM

1. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Jay Clarke v Christian Harrison

3. Alex De Minaur v Hugo Dellien

4. Stefan Kozlov v Diego Schwartzman

5. Clara Burel v Katie Boulter

Not Before: 5:00pm

6. Rebeka Masarova v Harriet Dart

COURT 4 – 11:00AM

1. Mihaela Buzarnescu v Nastasja Schunk

2. Pedro Martinez v Alex Molcan

3. Feliciano Lopez v Botic Van De Zandschulp

4. Camila Giorgi v Magdalena Frech

COURT 5 – 11:00AM

1. Claire Liu v Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Carlos Taberner v Reilly Opelka

3. Sam Querrey v Ricardas Berankis

4. Filip Krajinovic v Jiri Lehecka

5. Rebecca Peterson v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

COURT 6 – 11:00AM

1. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova

2. Zdenek Kolar v Benjamin Bonzi

3. Irina Bara v Chloe Paquet

4. Dennis Novak v Facundo Bagnis

COURT 7 – 11:00AM

1. Marc-Andrea Huesler v Hugo Grenier

2. Kirsten Flipkens v Jaimee Fourlis

3. Brandon Nakashima v Nicola Kuhn

4. Shelby Rogers v Petra Martic

COURT 8 – 11:00AM

1. Viktorija Golubic v Andrea Petkovic

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Daniel Altmaier vs Mikael Ymer

3. Xinyu Wang v Amanda Anisimova

4. Roberto Carballes Baena v Jordan Thompson

5. Daniel Elahi Galan v Dominik Koepfer

COURT 9 – 11:00AM

1. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu

2. Madison Brengle v Lauren Davis

3. Alexei Popyrin v Hugo Gaston

4. Attila Balazs v Roberto Bautista Agut

COURT 10 – 11:00AM

1. Alize Cornet v Yulia Putintseva

2. Mikhail Kukushkin v Jenson Brooksby

3. Lorenzo Sonego v Denis Kudla

4. Kristina Kucova v Laura Pigossi

COURT 11 – 11:00AM

1. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Astra Sharma vs Tatjana Maria

3. Nuno Borges v Mackenzie McDonald

4. Sara Sorribes Tormo v Christina McHale

5. Coco Vandeweghe v Elena Rybakina

COURT 14 – 11:00AM

1. David Goffin v Radu Albot

2. Jil Teichmann v Ajla Tomljanovic

3. Ana Bogdan v Dayana Yastremska

4. Alastair Gray v Chun-Hsin Tseng

Not Before: 5:00pm

5. Emina Bektas v Bianca Andreescu

COURT 15 – 11:00AM

1. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi

2. Joao Sousa v Richard Gasquet

3. Emil Ruusuvuori v Yoshihito Nishioka

4. Qinwen Zheng v Sloane Stephens

COURT 16 – 11:00AM

1. Catherine Harrison v Arantxa Rus

2. Sonay Kartal v Danka Kovinic

3. Bernabe Zapata Miralles v Jack Sock

4. Denis Shapovalov v Arthur Rinderknech

COURT 17 – 11:00AM

1. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko

2. Maryna Zanevska v Barbora Krejcikova

3. Holger Rune v Marcos Giron

4. Liam Broady v Lukas Klein

Not Before: 5:00pm

5. Donna Vekic v Jessica Pegula

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 2 order of play including Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal