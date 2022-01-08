Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? The latest clues revealed

The Masked Singer viewers are eager to figure out who’s behind Panda’s costume.

The reality TV series returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside bizarre giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

Panda is among the contestants to compete on the 2022 series, alongside Mushroom, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Firework, Poodle, and Robobunny.

In week one, Panda performed “Levitating” by Dua Lipa. The biggest clues we know so far about Panda are that their VT was filmed in the woods, they love “adventure”, they are a “solitary creature” and an introverted extrovert, and they have an American accent. Panda also revealed they have “been animated” before.

One fan theory circulating online is that Alesha Dixon is hiding beneath the costume, as the talent show judge voiced a part in Disney’s animation Doc McStuffins.

We might not know Panda’s identity for sure yet, but according to the show’s host Joel Dommett, Panda is the “cutest costume” the show has ever seen.

He said: “One of my favourite characters is Panda. Panda is just really brilliant, they really get involved in the character, they bring so much to it. They are one the best characters on the show ever, they are brilliant.”

According to Betfair, Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia is the most likely to be revealed to be Panda. You can see the odds below.

Panda odds:

Natalie Imbruglia (Evens)

Rebel Wilson (5/2)

Alesha Dixon (5/1)

Helen Skelton (8/1)

Emily Atack (10/1)

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

