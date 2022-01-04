Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints

The Masked Singer has returned to our screens and viewers are already desperately trying to figure out who Mushroom is.

Mushroom was the first contestant to perform during Saturday (1 January) night’s opening show, during which she treated fans to a tuneful rendition of “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk.

In her VT, Mushroom spoke with a northern English accent and dropped hints about doing serious work and having a love of trying new things while also holding a gavel.

However, when singing she appeared to have a strong Irish accent, leaving both the audience and judge Davina McCall convinced that Mushroom must come from Ireland.

A number of names were frequently raised by viewers at home, including comedian Aisling Bea.

Many suggested that Mushroom could be one of the Derry Girls, while some said that they thought it was actually Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, behind the mask.

“Watching last night’s Masked Singer… Early guess, Mushroom could be Siobhan McSweeny,” one Twitter user wrote.

However, a number of viewers guessed that it was actually Pauline McLynn, who is most famous for playing Mrs Doyle in Father Ted.

“Just catching up on @MaskedSingerUK Mushroom- Pauline McLynn. If it is, nice belt,” one tweet read.

After the first two shows, Mushroom is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the series with odds of 5/1 at Ladbrokes.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

