Who is Homer Plessy, namesake of Supreme Court ruling who has been pardoned?

The man whose conviction for violating Louisiana’s segregation laws became the foundation for the US’s ‘Separate but Equal’ segregation laws has been pardoned almost 100 years after his death.

Homer Plessy was arrested for being in a train car that was reserved for white people only, and refusing to move. His act of bravery, challenging the state’s Separate Car Act, took him all the way to the Supreme Court – where the courts 1896 decision against him effectively legalised segregation in the US.

But 125 years after that decision, descendents of Plessy and the Louisiana judge who initially ruled against him have successfully campaigned to have him pardoned.

“When Homer Plessy died in 1925 everyone remembered his name as somewhat the poster child of segregation,” said oen of Homer Plessy’s distant relatives, Keith Plessy. “And this stigma can be removed from his memory by honoring him in the right way. By recognizing that the law itself was a crime.”

