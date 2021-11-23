Who is Chelsy Davy? Former girlfriend of Prince Harry targeted by private investigator

A private investigator has apologised for “robbing Prince Harry of his teenage years” after it was revealed he monitored the phone of Harry’s former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

Speaking to the BBC for the documentary, The Princes and the Press, Gavin Burrows said Davy’s phone was being monitored in 2004 – the year she began dating Harry.

“There was a lot of voicemail hacking going on, there was a lot of surveillance work on her phones, on her comms,” the investigator said.

He added: “Chelsy would brag to her friends when she was going to see him.”

But who is Chelsy Davy and when did she date Prince Harry?

Who is Chelsy Davy?

Chelsy Davy, 36, is a businesswoman hailing from Zimbabwe. She was born in the African nation and grew up on her family’s game reserve.

She spent her teenage years in England attending boarding school at Cheltenham College, before later moving to Stowe School in Buckinghamshire.

Davy then received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Cape Town in 2006 and a law degree from the University of Leeds in 2009.

Chelsy with Harry at a service of remembrance in Windsor in 2008

How long did Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry date?

The pair dated on and off for seven years, between 2004 and 2011

Davy met Prince Harry in Cape Town in 2004 during his gap year. After meeting, the pair began dating and she took on the law degree in Leeds which allowed her to be closer to Harry.

During the subsequent years, Davy was seen at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where Harry completed 44 weeks of training in 2005.

She was also said to have met the Queen at a society wedding during the time they dated, and she was by Harry’s side during the Diana memorial concert in 2007. She was also invited to Prince Charles’ 60th birthday.

Why did Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry split up?

Speaking to the Times in 2017, Davy said of the press attention she received while with Prince Harry: “It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope.”

She added: “I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

It’s reported that William and Kate getting engaged and the media frenzy that surrounded the royal wedding is what drove Davy to end things with Harry for good.

Following the break up, Davy has remained close pals with the younger members of the royal family, attending Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 and Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank later that year.

Chelsy with Harry and Prince William at the Diana memorial concert in 2007

What is Chelsy Davy doing now?

Following the break up in 2011, Davy went on to be a trainee solicitor for London law firm Allen & Overy. She left her position at the firm in late 2014.

Davy then spent some time studying at the Gemological Institute of America in California, before launching her jewellery brand, AYA, in 2016.

The AYA site says: “Raised in Zimbabwe, Chelsy has always had a great affinity for the continent of her birth. Having travelled extensively through Africa, immersing herself in the different cultures of many countries like Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania, she has been deeply inspired by its beauty; both in the land, and in its people.”

The brand includes pieces with emeralds from Zambia and rubies from Mozambique, all sourced through ethical mining.

She later branched out the AYA brand into the luxury travel sector too, telling Tatler in 2020: “It’s an organic progression from the jewellery. Africa is where I’m from, where my family is from; it’s my heritage and I’ve always been interested in tourism and conservation.”

