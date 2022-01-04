Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints

With the return ofThe Masked Singer comes the usual rounds of guessing over who could be behind those quirky costumes.

Bagpipes is one of the contestants causing confusion on the new series, with fans coming up with a number of ideas as to which celebrity it could be.

The tartan-wearing character was introduced on yesterday night’s (2 January) episode with a clip filmed on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The brief video saw Bagpipes discuss his Scottish heritage and accent. Other clues included them having a Scotty dog called Annette and two bagels. The celebrity apparently has a “wee connection to Scotland” and has used an instrument before.

After the video introduction, Bagpipes took to the stage to perform Blur’s 1997 single “Song 2”.

Many fans speculated that Bagpipes could be Perth-born actor Alan Cumming.

However, in a succinct post on Twitter, Cumming shut down those rumours, commenting: “Newsflash: I am not on @MaskedSingerUK nor will I ever be. Thank you.”

Other guesses from fans include Doctor Who actor David Tennant and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

“Kelly Macdonald as Bagpipes on The Masked Singer calling it already,” one viewer tweeted, referring to the Trainspotting star.

However, some fans seemed to think the celebrity isn’t actually Scottish, pointing out their suspicious accent.

“The accent on them Bagpipes on The Masked Singer are a crime against the Scottish people. Mobilise the ABLA fuds and slather your face in woad: THIS. MEANS. WAR,” one fan tweeted.

Bagpipes is currently the favourite to exit the show next, with odds to win from Ladbrokes at 25/1.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

