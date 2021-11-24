Who has the Capitol riot committee subpoenaed so far?

Nearly five months after the House of Representatives authorised a select committee to investigate the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered it burned in August 1814, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has issued subpoenas to a total of 43 people, the vast majority of whom previously worked for the Trump administration or former president Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Most recently, the committee has demanded documents and testimony from leaders of extremist groups that participated in the violence on 6 January, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and 1st Amendment Praetorian.

A review The Independent has conducted of the 43 letters sent to subpoena recipients by committee chairman Bennie Thompson shows that the committee appears to be looking into several different lines of investigation, including the planning of the 6 January rally which led to the Capitol riot, the Trump White House’s involvement in that planning as well as the role Trump administration officials played in the campaign’s push to overturn the 2020 election, and what campaign and White House officials knew about the possibility of violence before Mr Trump spoke at that day’s rally.

Here is a comprehensive list of all those who’ve received subpoenas from the committee, organised by the role they played on 6 January.

The Trump White House

The committee made clear its intention to investigate the conduct of top Trump administration officials on 6 January when it issued its first four subpoenas to former senior administration officials on 23 September.

One of them, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, declined to cooperate with the committee entirely, earning a contempt citation from the House — and an indictment for criminal contempt of Congress — for his trouble.

Other ex-Trump administration officials who received subpoenas that day include Kashyap “Kash” Patel, the ex-House Intelligence Committee staffer who was elevated to a top Defense Department post after Mr Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Daniel Scavino, who served as Mr Trump’s social media director.

The Independent has previously reported that ex-Trump campaign and administration officials say Mr Scavino would have been well aware of violent “chatter” and planning on pro-Trump social media sites through the campaign and White House’s monitoring operation.

Neither Mr Patel nor Mr Meadows has agreed to cooperate with the committee, citing dubious claims of executive privilege made by Mr Trump and his attorney. Mr Scavino, who evaded attempts to serve him with the committee’s subpoena for several weeks, has had his deposition postponed.

Mr Thompson also issued a second round of subpoenas to former Trump White House officials on 9 November, including a number of ex-Trump staffers who would have been in close proximity to Mr Trump on 6 January.

Those recipients and their former positions include:

· Nicholas Luna, Mr Trump’s personal aide (or “body man”)

· Oval Office operations coordinator Molly Michael

· Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary

· Stephen Miller, speechwriter and senior policy adviser

· Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant for legislative affairs

· Gen Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence

· Chris Liddell, deputy chief of staff for operations

· John McEntee, head of the White House personnel office

· Ben Williamson, a senior adviser to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows

Additionally, the committee subpoenaed documents and testimony from Jeffrey Clark, the ex-Justice Department official who reportedly tried to goad DOJ leadership into signing a letter urging state legislatures in states won by President Joe Biden to send alternate slates of electors to Congress ahead of the 6 January joint session to certify Mr Biden’s electoral college victory, and Kenneth Klukowski, a senior counsel to Mr Clark.

The Trump campaign and the ‘war room’

The select committee is also investigating what role Mr Trump’s re-election campaign officials and persons working alongside them may have played in organising and fomenting the violence that occurred on 6 January.

On 8 November, Mr Thompson issued subpoenas to Bill Stepien, the veteran New Jersey political operative and ex-Chris Christie aide who ran Mr Trump’s 2020 campaign following the demotion of Brad Parscale after a disastrous rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Two other Trump campaign officials receiving subpoenas that day were Jason Miller, a senior adviser and communications consultant who played a significant role in Mr Trump’s push to overturn election results, and Angela McCallum, who served as an assistant to Mr Stepien.

Mr Thompson and the select committee have also demanded documents and testimony from former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and John Eastman, a conservative law professor who authored a pair of memoranda meant to give then-vice president Mike Pence reason to purportedly reject electoral votes from states won by Mr Biden. And on Monday, Mr Thompson issued a subpoena for Taylor Budowich, an ex-Trump campaign staffer who currently serves as the communications director for Mr Trump’s official post-presidency office and his “Save America” political action committee.

Both Mr Flynn and Mr Eastman were in close proximity to Mr Trump in the days leading up to the 6 January insurrection, and also participated in a “war room” planning session at the Willard Hotel on 5 January.

Another subpoena recipient who was reportedly present at the “war room” is Bernard Kerik, the disgraced New York Police Department commissioner who received a presidential pardon from Mr Trump, and who in the weeks prior to 6 January bankrolled the Willard suites used to a number of other Trump associates, including former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Outside groups and ‘Stop the Steal’

The select committee has also subpoenaed many of the groups and persons associated with the “Stop the Steal” movement which culminated in the 6 January insurrection, including Amy and Kylie Kremer, the mother and daughter duo who co-founded the “Women for America First” group that obtained a permit for the rally which Mr Trump spoke at as violence broke out at the Capitol, as well as Nathan Martin and Ali Akbar — aka Ali Alexander — the pro-Trump activist who founded the actual “Stop the Steal” group that obtained a permit to rally on the Capitol grounds on 6 January.

Other persons associated with the 6 January rally who received subpoenas include:

· Maggie Mulvaney, niece of ex-Trump acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney who served as “VIP lead” for the 6 January Ellipse rally

· Caroline Wren, GOP organiser and 6 January “VIP Lead”

· Megan Powers, consultant and “operations manager” for 6 January rally

· Justin Caporale, Event Strategies “project manager” for 6 January rally

· Tim Unes, Event Strategies “stage manager” for 6 January rally

· Katrina Pierson, former Trump campaign spokesperson who served as a liaison between rally planners and the White House

· Lyndon Brentnall, rally “on-site supervisor”

· Hannah Salem Stone, rally organiser

· Cynthia Chafian, “Women for America First” permit signer and Eighty Percent Coalition founder

· Jennifer Lawrence, an organiser who assisted “Women for America First” in planning post-election rallies

· Dustin Stockton, fiancé of Ms Lawrence and “Women for America First” organiser

· Alex Jones, pro-Trump conspiracy theorist and Infowars host

· Roger Stone, conspiracy theorist, former Trump adviser and GOP consultant.

