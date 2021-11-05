Whitney Port shares fears about losing her fourth pregnancy

White Port has shared her concerns about experiencing another miscarriage after a meeting with doctors left her fearing she would have “another unhealthy pregnancy”.

The 36-year-old reality TV star said she was expecting again after going through two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy, the latter of which refers to a miscarriage that takes place in the very early stages of pregnancy.

Port, who is famous for starring in The Hills, was joined by her husband Tim Rosenman in a YouTube video, which was posted on Wednesday, to talk about her visit to a doctor.

“I’m currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday,” she said.

“I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it because of my history with miscarriages… Everything was looking good up until yesterday.”

Port became emotional as she told viewers that the doctor was “pessimistic” about the pregnancy and that she would receive results from her bloodwork soon.

Despite it being a difficult topic to talk about, Port added that she wanted to share her struggles because there were “so many people out there that have had to deal with this”.

“But the moral of the story, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy,” she said. “It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do.

“It just felt like an opportunity to share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it.”

Port, who also hosts a podcast titled “With Whit”, said she was “extremely grateful” for the couple’s four-year-old son, Sonny Sanford.

However, she said the news made her “scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth” and she felt she would not be “able to give this family what I think would be best for it”.

“The emotions are obviously very complicated. I still feel very, very pregnant, my boobs are very sore and I’m extremely hungry and very achy, but I obviously don’t know what’s going on inside my body.”

But on Friday, Port shared a more positive update beneath the same video and said the doctor found “the heartbeat and saw an embryo” during another appointment she had since filming the video.

“Who knows what will happen, but we had to share with you all,” she wrote.

In a further comment, she said: “We also I wanted to thank everyone who watches these and has been on this ride with us. What a crazy way to connect with people – one I never dreamed of, but how rewarding and unique this entire experience has been.”

In February, Port said her last pregnancy loss happened due to a “chromosomal issue” and that the baby “was not going to be a healthy baby”.

“It felt like, ‘Why is this happening to me? Was there anything I did wrong? Is there anything wrong with my body?’” she told the podcast “Being Bumo”.

“Now that this has happened twice, you know I think that’s sometimes one of the first things that we think about when this stuff happens to us, especially as women and being such harsh critics on ourselves.”

