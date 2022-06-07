A major road has been closed near Downing Street while police investigate a suspicious package.

Parliament Street has been cordoned off close to the junction with Downing Street after police were called to the scene this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 11.27am on Tuesday 7 June to reports of a suspicious package found at Parliament Street.

“Officers are on scene and safety cordons and closures are in place while enquiries are undertaken.”

Ramy Inocencio, a CBS News foreign correspondent based in London, wrote on Twitter: “We just got word of a suspicious package nearby 10 Downing.

“Police have put up a safety cordon and investigating.

“Cars haven’t been passing by the gate on Parliament Street outside since at least noon I’d say.”

Another witness said they had been told by police to leave the area.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Whitehall closed as police investigate suspicious package near Downing Street