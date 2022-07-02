A group of about 100 masked white supremacists from the group Patriot Front was filmed marching through downtown Boston on Saturday.

The demonstrators, who wore matching uniforms and facemasks, carried shields and flags with fascist insignias.

“The disgusting, hateful actions and words of white supremacist groups are not welcome in this city. Especially in a moment when so many of our rights are under attack, we will not normalize intimidation by bigots,” Boston mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “This weekend as we remember Boston’s legacy as the cradle of liberty, we celebrate the continued fight to expand those liberties for all and ensure that Boston will be a city for everyone.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link White supremacist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Boston with fascist flags