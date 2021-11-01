White House spokesperson Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said she was diagnosed with Covid-19 after some members of her family also tested positive for the virus last week.

Ms Psaki, in a detailed statement, said she is experiencing mild symptoms only and will be working from home.

“…Today, I tested positive for Covid. While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday — and tested negative for four days after that last contact…” Ms Psaki said in her statement, adding that she is disclosing the latest test result confirming the positive result “out of an abundance of transparency.”

Ms Psaki said she had skipped travelling with US president Joe Biden last week on a diplomatic trip to Europe after members of her family tested positive for the virus.

In her place, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accompanied the president while the spokesperson quarantined at home, reportedThe New York Times.

Ms Psaki tested negative for the virus for the rest of the week and had not come in contact with Mr Biden and members of the White House.

“I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks,” Ms Psaki confirmed in her statement.

In July, after a White House staff member tested positive for the virus, Ms Psaki warned that there would be more breakthrough cases and said precautions were in place to protect the 78-year-old president.

The White House official also thanked her vaccine dose for her mild infection. “Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms which has enabled me to continue working from home,” she said.

She will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the 10-day quarantine period following a negative rapid test. A negative rapid test is an additional White House requirement beyond CDC guidance, Ms Psaki said.

The White House has not confirmed whether Ms Psaki has received a booster shot.

