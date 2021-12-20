White House previews Biden’s Omicron address: ‘Not a speech about locking the country down’

President Joe Biden will speak about his administration’s efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Tuesday, but his address will not be about new restrictions on business and public life, according to the White House.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, previewed some of the content of Mr Biden’s planned remarks during her press conference on Monday.

“This is not a speech about locking the country down,” she said of the remarks.

“The president will have more to say tomorrow about our efforts to expand access,” to Covid-19 testing and vaccines, she added.

More follows…

