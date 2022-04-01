White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejects resignation rumors

Press secretary Jen Psaki has rejected claims she is set to resign from her post at the White House.

Axios reported that Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC and appear across a number of shows while also starting her own on the Peacock streaming platform.

Psaki told a news briefing she had “nothing to confirm” about her next steps.

Reporters questioned whether it was ethical for her to remain in her position while negotiating for any future job.

She responded that she has gone “above and beyond” any ethical and legal requirements.

