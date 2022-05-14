White House press secretary Jen Psaki gives advice to successor during final briefing

Posted on May 14, 2022 0

The outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki had a few words of advice for her successor during her final briefing on Friday (13 May).

Psaki warned Karine Jean-Pierre, who will be the first black woman and openly LGBT person to hold the role, to avoid getting turned into a “meme with one line.”

“Otherwise be yourself. Karine… is going to bring her own magic and brilliance [and] her style to this briefing room,” Psaki said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link White House press secretary Jen Psaki gives advice to successor during final briefing