White House pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid

Anthony Fauci has tested positive for Covid, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced on Wednesday.

Dr Fauci, President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, returned a positive result after a rapid antigen test and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The 81-year-old will isolate and continue to work from his home, the NIAID said in a statement.

“He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.”

Dr Fauci is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, the statement said.

“Dr Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”

