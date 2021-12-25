White Christmas expected in pockets of UK

Pockets of the UK are expected to wake to a white Christmas, with a smattering of snow due.

Forecasters have issued a cold weather warning for the festive period, with temperatures expected to drop.

Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia North Wales and the Pennines on Christmas Day as a band of rain coming in from the south west moves northwards and meets colder air.

On Boxing Day in particular, the Met Office said snow and ice would probably disrupt some road networks and travel routes.

Parts of the UK are expected to have a smattering of snow (Jane Barlow/PA)

It said some short-term loss of power was also possible.

Motorists driving to see family and friends in South Wales and south-west England have been warned to take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.

Temperatures are expected to plunge as low as minus 2C in parts of the north and east of England between Christmas Day and December 28, prompting a cold weather warning from the Met Office.

But the weather across most of the UK will be slightly warmer than average for this time of year, forecaster Simon Partridge said.

Southern England is expected to see mild temperatures of between 7C-9C, with spells of rain and cloud.

Mr Partridge said: “On the high ground, we’re quite likely to see a white Christmas, on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“It’s quite limited snow, but we’ll probably see some snow on both days.”

Mr Partridge said colder, brighter spells were expected for Scotland.

However, low cloud and fog will roll in across the Midlands and up towards the Scottish border, also taking in Northern Ireland.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link White Christmas expected in pockets of UK