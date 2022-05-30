White boy cracks whip against Black family’s front door in Texas

Posted on May 30, 2022 0

Ring camera footage shows a nine-year-old white boy cracking a whip and banging on the door of a Black family’s house in Forney, Texas.

Carissa Nash, who originally posted the video on her TikTok account, can be heard telling the boy to get off her porch as she opens the door.

Ms Nash said she and her husband went to the boy’s house to address his behaviour.

The boy’s father, Bryan Thomas Brunson, was arrested after his gun was allegedly discharged by accident during a verbal altercation with the Nash family.

