Where to watch the Sex and the City reboot in the UK and US

The characters of Sex and the City are back in a brand new reboot of the serie And Just Like That.

Fans of the franchise can now watch three of the lead cast – Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon – reprising their roles as a group of friends living in New York.

Kim Cattrall, who was the fourth member of the group in the series and films, is not joining the reboot.

The new show also features a number of other returning actors from Sex and the City, such as Chris Noth, Evan Handler and the late Willie Garson.

New cast members include Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramirez.

The show premieres on HBO Max in the US on 9 December. It is also available from 8am in the UK on Sky Comedy and Now.

It will comprise of 10 episodes, which will roll out weekly every Thursday until February.

In the latest trailer for And Just Like That…, Carrie (Parker) is shown being interviewed and spending time with husband Mr Big (Chris Noth).

Fans are also speculating that Nixon’s character Miranda could come out in the show after a scene in which she appears to be on a date with a woman.

