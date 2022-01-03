Where To Watch The Best Of Betty White

Just before 2021 passed into history, it delivered one last gut-punch by taking Betty White with it. An outpouring of adoration flooded social media, where fans and colleagues toasted the comedienne who was beloved in Hollywood for over half a century. Clips from her television and film work popped up in celebration of her life and legacy. And if you’re craving more, you’re not alone, and we’ve got you covered.

Whether you want to relish her in roles saucy or sweet, salty or savage, you can enjoy it all.

Here are 5 career highlights of Betty White that are now streaming:

The Golden Girls

From 1985 to 1992, The Golden Girls was a sensational sitcom, dazzling with warmth and wit. The series followed four elderly single women (played Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, and Rue McClanahan) as they lived, loved, laughed, and lusted in sunny Miami. Week after week, their banter was electric, their charisma bombastic, and their tales of friendship heart-warming and unforgettable. Over the course 7 seasons and 11 Emmy wins, The Golden Girls gave White a dizzying amount of highlights. But one particularly perfect moment has been making the rounds online.

In Season 3 episode 1,”Old Friends,” Rose Nylund loses her adored teddy bear to a plucky Sunshine Cadet, played by then child-actor Jenny Lewis. Though Rose was not the brightest crayon in the box, she’s able to outwit the smirking kiddo in a moment that has had fans cracking up since its 1987 debut. In honor of White, Lewis tweeted about the experience, sharing a life lesson that the legendary leading lady delivered with flare.

How to watch: The Golden Girls is streaming on Hulu.

Hot in Cleveland

The magic of The Golden Girls can’t be re-created (sorry The Golden Palace). But White made a new trio of friends on this saucy sitcom, which ran from 2010 to 2015. Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, and Wendie Malick starred as three 40-something women, who move from Los Angeles to Cleveland, where they find hilarious hijinks and colorful characters. Chief among them is local Elka Ostrovsky (White), who has no patience for bullshit but possesses killer comedic timing.

If you’re new to Hot in Cleveland, fans online are suggesting Season 2 episode 1, “Free Elka” as a great place to jump in for White reveling. But there’s also plenty of fun found in the show’s bloopers reel.

How to watch: Hot in Cleveland is streaming on Paramount+.

Saturday Night Live

Maybe the best thing the internet has ever manifested was Betty White hosting SNL (Season 35, episode 21). Then “88 and a half years old,” the iconic comedienne took to the New York stage and gave a shoutout to the Facebook campaign that brought her there. Then, with a bright smile she declared , “When I first heard about the campaign to get me to host Saturday Night Live, I didn’t know what Facebook was. And now that I do know what it is, I have to say it sounds like a huge waste of time.”

After crushing the monologue (and coming for our necks), she slayed in sketches, many of which are finding new life on social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. In honor of White, Lorne Michaels reran her episode last night. But don’t fret. You can stream the performance that won White the 2010 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

How to watch: Saturday Night Live is streaming on Hulu.

The Proposal

Among the fleets of celebrities singing White’s praises, Ryan Reynolds had an especially fun connection with the nonagenarian legend. The two had a faux feud that began in promotion of the 2009 rom-com The Proposal, where she played his eccentric grandmother.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, this winsome romance stars Sandra Bullock as a high-powered and hard-headed businesswoman, who needs a quick green-card marriage to avoid being deported to Canada. So, she begs her harried assistant (Reynolds) to wed her. They strike a shaky arrangement, which includes visiting her soon-to-be in-laws in Alaska for his grandmother’s 90th birthday. Even in a supporting role, White shone brightly opposite Reynolds and his onscreen love-interest Bullock. So, treat yourself to this heart-thumping romp.

How to watch: The Proposal is available on Prime Video.

Lake Placid

If you want your White with a bit more of an edge, then (re)visit the outrageous pleasures of Lake Placid. Here, Betty White plays a wily old woman, who lives alone in the wilderness alongside the titular water body. And sure, there’s a massive, man-eating crocodile in it. But to her, it’s a lovable pet. And if you have anything to say about that, she’ll curse you out with a blue-streak so bold that it’d make a sailor blush.

Directed by Steve Miner and written by David E. Kelley, Lake Placid combines comedy, action, and scares for a creature feature that’s wild fun. To tame (or terminate) the massive croc, a motley crew is assembled made up of the scowling local sheriff (Brendan Gleeson), a heroic Fish and Game officer (Bill Pullman), a flabbergasted paleontologist (Bridget Fonda), and an arrogant mythology professor (Oliver Platt). Thanks to their best efforts, there will be blood in the water — and laughs on land.

How to watch: Lake Placid is available on Prime Video.

