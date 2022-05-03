Where To Watch 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' And This Week's Other Most Anticipated Releases

Spring is flying by, and so are the TV and film premieres that come with it. With so many new titles and ways to watch them, who can keep track? Here’s a quick rundown of where to watch this week’s most-anticipated new titles, which include The Circle, The Staircase, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Where to watch: The Circle

On May 4, Netflix’s tech twisted reality nightmare The Circle returns for a fourth season with host Michelle Buteau.

Also on Netflix this week: The final episodes of Ozark and a 30-minute A Farewell to Ozark special, and the final episodes of Grace and Frankie.

Where to watch: The Staircase

Toni Collette and Colin Firth star in The Staircase, an eight-part miniseries based on the true (crime) story of Michael and Kathleen Peterson. Three episodes premiere on HBO Max on May 5, followed by one new episode weekly through June 9.

Also on HBO: Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known premieres May 3.

Where to watch: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

While Black Widow premiered on Disney+ last summer, Marvel is kicking off summer movie season 2022 with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness exclusively in movie theaters starting May 6. Sure, it’ll come to Disney’s streaming service eventually. But if you want to see this much-anticipated sequel spoiler-free, best book a ticket ASAP.

Also in theaters: The Northman, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and more.

