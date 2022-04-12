Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console in stock

Update 12 April: The Xbox series X is in stock at Microsoft. The console is also available as part of a more expensive bundle from Currys and Argos. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Smyths and Asda.

The Xbox series X was sold out for much of its release, but lately Microsoft’s next-generation console has managed to be readily available at a number of retailers, often bundled with the latest games and Xbox game pass. The cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is in stock at most retailers, and supplies of the X are gradually becoming just as easy to find.

The same can’t be said for rival console maker Sony, though. The PlayStation 5 console is still in high demand but low supply has made them much more difficult to come by. This is caused in part by the global semiconductor shortage as well as scalpers buying up the limited supply in bulk to sell at higher prices.

There’s a chance that supplies of the Xbox will dry up again once demand increases after the summer months. Xbox boss Phil Spencer warned that shortages of the Xbox series X console will continue later into 2022 as well. Chipmaker AMD – which provides components for both consoles – also says demand for parts will outstrip supply for at least another year.

The best Xbox deal right now is at Microsoft, where you can grab the console with no accessories or add-ons (£449.99, Microsoft.com). Bundles usually stick around a little longer than lone consoles, as the increased price deters scalpers, but Microsoft’s restock of the basic console has been ongoing for almost a week. Though stock is still limited, the current supply chain situation is the best we have seen with the Xbox series X for months.

It can also be purchased through Xbox All Access, which gives you the console and 24 months of access to Microsoft’s games-on-demand service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, from £28.99 per month.

Where to buy Xbox series X in the UK

Since the Christmas rush, the supply of Xbox series X consoles has slowed to a trickle, but it’s at least a consistent trickle. New stock has been sporadic, with fresh batches of consoles usually selling out in less than five minutes. Some retailers, most notably Currys, have had more restocks than others.

Knowing which retailers to check first to can help you grab one when they do appear, so we’ve compiled a shortlist of the most likely places you can buy an Xbox series X.

Microsoft Store — This is the best place to buy right now. The Xbox series X is in stock at the Microsoft Store, with no bundles are add-ons, for £449.

Game – The Xbox series X is sold out at Game. The retailer last had stock in early April, and is one of three retailers to sell the Xbox through the Xbox All Access pay-as-you-go scheme. Consoles are occasionally available in-store at various branches of Game, so you should check your local store regularly for updates.

Amazon – The retailer last restocked the Xbox series X in early April, and is now sold out. Whereas Amazon restricts sales of Sony’s next-generation console to Prime customers, the Xbox gets no such protection. To be in with the best chance of grabbing a consolle, make sure you’re signed in to your Amazon account, and ensure your payment and delivery information is up to date. If you haven’t already, register for a 3-day trial of Amazon Prime in case the Xbox series X is exclusively available to members.

Currys – Currys has limited stock remaining, so you can only buy the Xbox series X as part of a £679 bundle including the Seagate 1TB hard drive and three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Argos – Argos also has limited stock, and is only selling the Xbox series X as part of a £639.99 bundle including the premium elite controller and three months of Game Pass Ultimate. This bundle is strictly limited to a few stores, too.

Smyths Toys – Smyths currently has Xbox All Access in stock. However, they do occasionally land in small numbers of consoles in Smyths retail stores too. To find out if your local branch has stock, enter your postcode on the Xbox series X product page.

AO – The Xbox series X is sold out at AO, and was last in stock in early April.

Asda – The Xbox console is currently available online from Asda via the Xbox All Access programme.

Where is Xbox series S in stock in the UK?

If you’re looking for the more affordable version of Microsoft’s latest console, then you’re in luck. The Xbox series S is generally available across most of the big retailers.

Some bundles include additional hard-drive storage, controllers and Game Pass subscriptions. There’s also an official bundle including Rocket League and Fortnite for no extra cost. Here are some of the best deals right now.

Xbox series S + Rocket League + Fortnite: £229, Very.co.uk

Xbox series S + Rocket League + Fortnite: £249, Amazon.co.uk

Xbox series S + Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £269.99, Smyths.co.uk

How much is the Xbox series X?

The Xbox series X costs £449. There’s also the Xbox All Access programme, where you pay nothing up front and get an Xbox series X console and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £28.99 per month. At the end of the 24 month term, you keep the console.

The all-digital Xbox series S console costs £249 and is more often in stock than the more powerful Xbox series X. The Xbox series S is also available through the Xbox All Access programme for £20.99 per month.

Xbox series X price vs PlayStation 5 price

Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 are priced identically at £449. The PlayStation 5 digital edition (which doesn’t have a disc drive) costs £349, compared to the all-digital Xbox series S, which is cheaper than its rival at £249.

Comparing the two cheaper models is tricky, as while neither has a disc drive, they’re not equivalent. The PlayStation 5 digital edition is just as powerful as a standard PlayStation 5 — it simply doesn’t have a disc drive — while the Xbox series S is a slight performance downgrade of the higher-specification Xbox series X.

Is the Xbox one dead?

No. It’s true that the Xbox one sold poorly compared to Sony’s PlayStation 4, but in many ways the Xbox series X marks a shift in how Microsoft views the traditional console cycle. Rather than thinking in generations and hardware, the company is now focusing on providing ongoing access to games as a subscription service, similar to how Netflix or Spotify operates.

Game Pass is Microsoft’s on-demand games platform, giving players access to over 100 full games for a monthly fee. Microsoft is investing heavily in its subscription offering, snapping up large games publishers like Bethesda in a bid to bolster its library of titles and lure players away from Sony’s rival PlayStation Now service.

Even the very latest games on Game Pass are designed to be compatible with previous consoles as well as next-generation ones, so that over time, owning the newest hardware becomes less important for the majority of players. Older generations of Xbox are expected to dodge the landfill for a while yet.

Best Xbox accessories

Whether you’re still waiting for your chance to get your hands on an Xbox series X or you managed to snap one up in a recent drop, we’ve tested and reviewed everything you’ll need to complete your gaming experience, from the best wireless gaming headsets to the best gaming keyboards. Here are a few of our favourites.

(Turtle Beach)

The successor to the bestselling Xbox one X headset, Turtle Beach’s second generation stealth 700 wireless headphones deliver seriously impressive sound in a neat package that forgoes some of the garish, primary-coloured trimmings of other gaming headsets.

The rigid design makes them feel sturdy and premium, while the aerogel foam padding keeps your ears comfortable during long play sessions. There are no wires, dongles or base stations required on Xbox series X – just synchronise over Bluetooth and you’re good to go. Multiple connections mean you can listen to your music or make phones calls while you play.

Buy now

Best Xbox controller – Xbox elite wireless controller series 2: £159.99, Argos.co.uk

(Microsoft)

This is the pinnacle of gamepads. The elite controller comes with a set of optional thumb stick pads so you can select the shape and texture you prefer. The pad has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a rubberised grip for clammy hands and more sensitive triggers to achieve faster reaction times in FPS games.

At the push of a button you can switch between three preset profiles, so your control setup is always correct for the type of game you’re playing. A premium Xbox controller for the discerning gamer, it can truly elevate your skills.

Buy now

Best Xbox steering wheel – Hori racing wheel overdrive: £104.99, Game.co.uk

There are more sophisticated and elaborate racing wheels for the Xbox series X but the full-size Hori wheel is built from the ground up to work perfectly with Microsoft’s next-gen console.

It has a simple design belying superb build quality and durability, and can be clamped to a table for a secure ride. Shifting paddles and turn ratios can all be customised in terms of function and sensitivity, and the wheel comes with a set of foot pedals for a complete racing simulation.

Buy now

Can you upgrade the Xbox hard drive?

The Xbox series X has a storage capacity of 1TB with its internal SSD drive. That’s a significant amount of storage space which would give most players enough room to download their favourite games. But as some games can easily run over the 100GB mark, it’s sensible to consider upgrading the storage capacity to avoid removing games from your library.

If you’re planning to load the Xbox series X with some hefty games such as Forza Horizon 5, then there is an option to expand the internal storage by 1TB with a proprietary Seagate storage expansion card (£209.99, Argos.co.uk). There are a number of different sizes but an extra 1TB of storage space will effectively double the capacity of your new console.

Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?

The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers.

The console doesn’t come with its own headset, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.

If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X

To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.

Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.

