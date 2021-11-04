Where to buy the Christmas jumper from John Lewis’ 2021 advert

There are always numerous talking points when John Lewis releases its annual Christmas advert, but this year’s star of the show is none other than a festive jumper.

The two-minute film, titled “Unexpected Guest” sees the arrival of Skye, an alien being who crash lands in the woods somewhere in rural Britain. She is discovered by Nathan, a young boy who introduces himself with his light-up Christmas jumper.

Nathan is then seen showing Skye everything she needs to know about Christmas, involving her in all sorts of traditions, such as eating mince pies, lighting Christmas trees, and watching Christmas films, all to the soundtrack of Lola Young’s cover of “Together in Electric Dreams”.

While fans of the John Lewis advert have taken to Twitter to share their reactions, many are asking where they can buy a jumper akin to the one Nathan is given by Skye before she goes back to space.

It transpires that fans can buy a similar jumper on the John Lewis website, where there are versions available for men, women and children.

The navy blue, round-neck jumper features a Christmas tree on the front with red piping on the sleeves.

Unlike Nathan’s jumper, however, the John Lewis shoppable version does not light up and play “Jingle Bells”.

“Although this jumper doesn’t light up like Nathan’s in our Christmas advert, we’ve designed it with gold thread embroidery to bring a little sparkle to the star on top of the knitted Christmas tree,” the description reads.

An adult size costs £29 and a children’s size costs between £14 and £18. However, all of the adult sizes are currently sold out.

The jumper is currently sold out for men and women. (John Lewis)

John Lewis is donating 10 per cent of the profits from each jumper sold to its Give a Little Love charities FareShare and Home-Start UK.

Speaking about the advert, Claire Pointon, director of customer at John Lewis, said: “There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones.

“After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future.

“Through the story of Skye and Nathan, we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time.”

To shop the John Lewis Christmas Advert 2021 jumper, visit johnlewis.com

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Where to buy the Christmas jumper from John Lewis’ 2021 advert