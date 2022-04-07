‘Where is Will Smith?’: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about slapping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jimmy Kimmel joked that he wanted Will Smith to slap Marjorie Taylor Greene as he referenced the far-right politician’s response to Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Supreme Court nomination.

Greene recently took to social media to attack three of her Republican colleagues who indicated they will vote to confirm Judge Jackson, calling them “pro-paedophile”.

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him,?” Kimmel asked during his late-night show, responding to her comments.

He was likely referencing the infamous Oscars incident that saw Smith slap Chris Rock over a joke about his wife.

