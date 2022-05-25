‘Where in God’s name is our backbone?’: Biden demands reform after Texas elementary school massacre

President Biden told the nation on Tuesday night it was time to “turn this pain into action” following a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he said, hoarse voiced and visibly emotional. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, to have the courage to deal with this and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

