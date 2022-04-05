When 'Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Laughed At Kiku Sharda's Roast Of BharatPe On The Kapil Sharma Show: Watch

Comedian Kiku Sharda took to his Instagram and shared a throwback video of him and former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover. In the video, Grover was seen laughing as the comedian made fun of his app BharatPe and questioned him , “Bharat pe kya banaya hai?” The video was from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, when all the Sharks had come to promote the show.

In the hilarious video, Kiku Sharda could be head asking Ashneer, “Sab keh rahe hai aapne Bharat pe banaya, muje puchna hai apne bharat pe kya banaya?”He continued ad asked, “Apne bharat pe film banayi hai? Bharat pe documentary banaya hai? Bharat pe nibandh banaya hai?” Kapil Sharma could be seen explaining the concept of BharatPe app after which the comedian could be heard saying, “Phir kya banaya.” Sharda’s response left all the Sharks in splits including Ashneer Grover himself. Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, the first season of Shark Tank India was highly popular and the concept of the show was liked by the audience. The show gave an opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to these Sharks in return for investments. The Sharks for the season were Sharks for the season were Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh – CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics; Peeyush Bansal – Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com, Namita Thapar – Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Anupam Mittal – Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group, Ghazal Alagh – Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.

