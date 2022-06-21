When is Wimbledon and when is the draw?

Wimbledon is right around the corner with the seedings now set for the iconic grass-court event at the All England Club ahead of a tournament that will be like no other this year.

Ranking points have been stripped from the Championships after the All England Club took the decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

There are plenty of storylines elsewhere, with Emma Raducanu set to return to SW19 for the first time since winning the US Open last September. However, the 19-year-old remains an injury doubt, as does Andy Murray as the two-time Wimbledon champion prepares for another crack at a grand slam.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has received a shock wildcard at the age of 40 and a year after her last singles appearance, while Novak Djokovic will be out to stop Rafael Nadal’s grand slam bid after the Spaniard’s victories at the Australian and French Opens.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament.

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will begin on Monday 27 June and will run for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 9 July with the men’s singles final taking place on Sunday 10 July.

How can I watch it on TV and online?

The BBC will be showing all the action both on TV and across their digital platforms.

When is the draw?

The draw for the men’s singles and women’s singles will take place from 10am BST on Friday 24 June.

What are the seedings?

Men’s singles

1 Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2 Rafael Nadal (ESP)

3 Casper Ruud (NOR)

4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

5 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

6 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

7 Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

8 Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

9 Cameron Norrie (GBR)

10 Jannik Sinner (ITA)

11 Taylor Fritz (USA)

12 Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

13 Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

14 Marin Cilic (CRO)

15 Reilly Opelka (USA)

16 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

17 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

18 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

19 Gael Monfils (FRA)

20 Alex De Minaur (AUS)

21 John Isner (USA)

22 Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED)

23 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

24 Frances Tiafoe (USA)

25 Holger Rune (DEN)

26 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

27 Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

28 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

29 Daniel Evans GBR)

30 Jenson Brooksby (USA)

31 Tommy Paul (USA)

32 Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Women’s singles

1 Iga Swiatek (POL)

2 Anett Kontaveit (EST)

3 Ons Jabeur (TUN)

4 Paula Badosa (ESP)

5 Maria Sakkari (GRE)

6 Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

7 Danielle Collins (USA)

8 Jessica Pegula (USA)

9 Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

10 Emma Raducanu (GBR)

11 Coco Gauff (USA)

12 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

13 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

14 Belinda Bencic (SUI)

15 Angelique Kerber (GER)

16 Simona Halep (ROU)

17 Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

18 Jil Teichmann (SUI)

19 Madison Keys (USA)

20 Amanda Anisimova (USA)

21Camila Giorgi (ITA)

22 Martina Trevisan (ITA)

23 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

24 Elise Mertens (BEL)

25 Petra Kvitova (CZE)

26 Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

27 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

28 Alison Riske (USA)

29 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

30 Shelby Rogers (USA)

31 Kaia Kanepi (EST)

32 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

What is the prize fund?

Wimbledon has announced record prize money for this summer’s tournament, with the two singles champions taking home £2m each. The total prize money of £40.35m is an 11.1 per cent increase on 2021’s event, where capacity was reduced for Covid reasons, and 5.4 per cent higher than the last regular tournament in 2019.

What are the odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic – 4/5

Matteo Berrettini – 11/2

Rafael Nadal – 13/2

Carlos Alcaraz – 8/1

Felix Auger-Aliassime – 11/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas – 18/1

Andy Murray – 25/1

Cameron Norrie – 50/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek – 6/4

Coco Guaff – 10/1

Ons Jabeur – 14/1

Simona Halep – 12/1

Emma Raducanu 16/1

Serena Williams – 16/1

Karolina Pliskova – 18/1

Maria Sakkari 20/1

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link When is Wimbledon and when is the draw?