When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2021 shortlists?

The 2021 Ballon d’Or awards return this month for the first time in two years as the best players in the world descend on the French capital.

The ceremony was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, much to the disappointment of the very best in the sport.

But it is now back as we prepare to find out who will win the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or for their performances over the last 12 months.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the awards ceremony.

When will the Ballon d’Or 2021 take place?

The Ballon d’Or 2021 ceremony is set to take place on 29 November, 2021 at the Theatre du Chatelet in the French capital of Paris.

How can I watch the ceremony?

You will be able to watch the Ballon d’Or ceremony over on L’Equipe‘s YouTube channel.

Who is nominated for the men’s award?

Here is the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or:

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Who is nominated for the women’s award?

Here is the 20-woman shortlist for the Ballon d’Or:

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC)

Ashley Lawrence (PSG)

Irene Paredes (PSG, Barcelona)

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Ellen White (Manchester City)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Stina Blackstenius (Hacken)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

