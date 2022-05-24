‘When is enough enough man’: LeBron James reacts to Texas school shooting that killed 14 students and a teacher

Basketball superstar LeBron James has reacted passionately to the Texas shooting that saw a teenage gunman massacre 14 students and a teacher at an elementary school.

Officials say that suspect Salvador Rojas, 18, is also dead aftert being killed by officers responding to the scene of the violence in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest!” tweeted the Los Angeles Lakers player.

