When is British Grand Prix this week?

The Formula One season heads to where it all began for round 10 of the 2022 campaign, as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Last time out, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton finished third – only his second podium of the season – while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari – with Charles Leclerc having had a month to forget – will be striving to get back on the podium this weekend.

Hamilton won last season’s race, after crashing with Verstappen in a memorable moment on the opening lap at Copse corner. It was the Brit’s eighth triumph on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the British Grand Prix?

After a double header in Baku and Montreal, F1 returns to where it all started as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix on the weekend of 1-3 July.

Practice one and two take place on Friday 1 July at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respectively.

Practice three takes place at midday on Saturday 2 July with qualifying beginning at 3pm (BST).

The race is on Sunday 3 July at 3pm (BST).

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the 2021 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Current driver standings

Max Verstappen – 175 points Sergio Perez – 129 points Charles Leclerc – 126 points George Russell – 111 points Carlos Sainz – 102 points Lewis Hamilton – 77 points Lando Norris – 50 points Valtteri Bottas – 46 points Esteban Ocon – 39 points Fernando Alonso – 18 points Pierre Gasly – 16 points Kevin Magnussen – 15 points Daniel Ricciardo – 15 points Sebastian Vettel -13 points Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points Guanyu Zhou – 5 points Alex Albon – 3 points Lance Stroll – 2 points Mick Schumacher – 0 points Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points Nicholas Latifi – 0 points

Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone — 1-3 July

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Spielberg — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November

