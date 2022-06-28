When is British Grand Prix this week?

The Formula One season heads to where it all began for round 10 of the 2022 campaign, as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix this weekend.
Last time out, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.
The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish in Montreal.
Lewis Hamilton finished third – only his second podium of the season – while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari – with Charles Leclerc having had a month to forget – will be striving to get back on the podium this weekend.
Hamilton won last season’s race, after crashing with Verstappen in a memorable moment on the opening lap at Copse corner. It was the Brit’s eighth triumph on home soil.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is the British Grand Prix?
After a double header in Baku and Montreal, F1 returns to where it all started as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix on the weekend of 1-3 July.
Practice one and two take place on Friday 1 July at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respectively.
Practice three takes place at midday on Saturday 2 July with qualifying beginning at 3pm (BST).
The race is on Sunday 3 July at 3pm (BST).
Current driver standings
- Max Verstappen – 175 points
- Sergio Perez – 129 points
- Charles Leclerc – 126 points
- George Russell – 111 points
- Carlos Sainz – 102 points
- Lewis Hamilton – 77 points
- Lando Norris – 50 points
- Valtteri Bottas – 46 points
- Esteban Ocon – 39 points
- Fernando Alonso – 18 points
- Pierre Gasly – 16 points
- Kevin Magnussen – 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo – 15 points
- Sebastian Vettel -13 points
- Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points
- Guanyu Zhou – 5 points
- Alex Albon – 3 points
- Lance Stroll – 2 points
- Mick Schumacher – 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi – 0 points
Full 2022 schedule
ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone — 1-3 July
ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA
Spielberg — 8-10 July
ROUND 12 — FRANCE
Paul Ricard — 22-24 July
ROUND 13 —HUNGARY
Hungaroring — 29-31 July
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 18 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 20 —MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 21 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
Source Link When is British Grand Prix this week?