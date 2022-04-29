When is Ben Stokes’ first game as England captain?

Ben Stokes is England’s new Test captain and will lead the team this summer in series against world champions New Zealand, India and South Africa.

Stokes says he is “honoured” to be handed England’s Test captaincy and has already made it clear that fast bowling greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad are part of his plans.

Stokes inherits the role from Joe Root, who quit earlier this month after five years and a record 64 games in the job, and has been charged with reinvigorating the fortunes of a red-ball side that has managed just one victory in its last 17 attempts.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer,” Stokes said, after he was confirmed by England’s new managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key.

Stokes’ reign begins with a tricky challenge on June 2, with a Lord’s Test against current world champions New Zealand. Here’s England’s Test schedule in full:

England vs New Zealand

1st Test: 2-6 June (Lord’s)

2nd Test: 10-14 June (Trent Bridge)

3rd Test: 23-27 June (Headingly)

England vs India

5th Test: 1-5 July (Edgbaston)

England vs South Africa

1st Test: 17-21 August (Lord’s)

2nd Test: 25-29 August (Old Trafford)

3rd Test: 8-12 September (The Oval)

