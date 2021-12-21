When does Zara’s Boxing Day sale start and what will the best deals be?

Zara is a favourite for a reason. The high street brand has earned itself a loyal following, from us laypeople to royalty (Kate Middleton has been known to re-wear its clothes on countless occasions) thanks to its fashion-forward pieces and affordable prices.

Its cult items become instant hits: case in point is it’s recent sell-out shiny crop top that sent our social media feeds into a frenzy (don’t worry, we found dupes for it).

And this year it took things one step further by launching its first make-up line and even a pet range for your furry friends, making it a one-stop shop for all your fashun needs.

Unlike other brands and retailers, Zara rarely hosts sale events, so when it does, it’s big news. Its Black Friday event saw items discounted by up to 40 per cent. So, understandably it’s one of the most eagerly anticipated sales when it comes to Boxing Day.

If you want to find out everything there is to know about this year’s discounts, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the expected start date, offers and more.

Does Zara have a Boxing Day sale?

There’s good news for the fashion hungry among us: we’ve been told that Zara will be doing a Boxing Day sale this year. While the exact details remain under wraps, last year the brand launched its sale on Christmas Day at 9pm on its app and 10pm on its website. We’re expecting that it will be very much the same this year, with an in-store event from 26 December.

From experience, the best way to make sure you can secure a bargain on the items you actually want is by adding them to your basket ahead of the sale. This will not only save you time scrolling endlessly through the sale pages, but it’ll mean you’ll be good to proceed to the checkout ahead of everyone else.

What Boxing Day discounts did Zara have last year?

Zara is notoriously secretive when it comes to its sale events, but in 2020 the brand offered up to 45 per cent off selected lines. And if its summer and Black Friday sales are anything to go by, it’ll be offering a very similar discount this year.

How to get the best deals in Zara’s Boxing Day sale

As we previously mentioned, Zara tends to launch its sale a little earlier on its app, so we’d recommend downloading this in advance and creating an account. After that, we’d suggest adding all your favourites to your basket so you’re ready to check out quickly on the big day itself. Trust us, things sell out at lightning speed, so you’ll want to be as prepared as possible.

Is Zara open on Boxing Day?

As long as there are no coronavirus restrictions in force, the high street brand will open stores on Boxing Day, offering big deals on its popular items.

How long does Zara’s Boxing Day sale last?

It’s currently unknown how long Zara’s Boxing Day deals will last, but in 2020 it went on right through until mid-January 2021, making it much longer than the brand’s Black Friday and summer sales.

