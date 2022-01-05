When does the 2022 Formula 1 season start and who are the drivers?

The 2022 Formula 1 season is not far away and there will be some crucial changes to the driver line-up as well as the car designs in the year ahead.

The 2021 campaign finished with one of the most dramatic and contentious races in F1 history, as FIA race director Michael Masi was at the centre of a safety-car storm which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snatch a last-gasp victory from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and clinch his maiden world title.

Hamilton is expected to return for another shot at what would be a record eighth world title, and this time he will be joined by a new teammate. Valtteri Bottas is moving on to Alfa Romeo and young talent George Russell is taking up his empty Mercedes seat.

Red Bull’s lineup of Verstappen and Sergio Perez is set to stay the same, while Ferrari and McLaren will stick with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz respectively.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 F1 season.

When does it start?

The 2022 Formula 1 season begins on 20 March at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

What are the new races?

There will be the first ever Miami Grand Prix which is set to be held in May at the Hard Rock Stadium. The 2022 season will also see the reintroduction of the Australian, Canadian, Singapore and Japanese GPs after they were cancelled due to the pandemic.

What is the provisional race calendar?

Date Grand Prix Venue 20 March Bahrain Sakhir 27 March Saudi Arabia Jeddah 10 April Australia Melbourne 24 April Emilia Romagna Imola* 8 May Miami Miami** 22 May Spain Barcelona* 29 May Monaco Monaco 12 June Azerbaijan Baku 19 June Canada Montreal 3 July United Kingdom Silverstone 10 July Austria Spielberg 24 July France Le Castellet 31 July Hungary Budapest 28 August Belgium Spa 4 September Netherlands Zandvoort 11 September Italy Monza 25 September Russia Sochi 2 October Singapore Singapore* 9 October Japan Suzuka 23 October USA Austin* 30 October Mexico Mexico City 13 November Brazil Sao Paulo 20 November Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

*subject to contract

**subject to FIA circuit homologation

What are the new law changes?

There will be changes to the windtunnel and CFD testing structure which will mean the amount of testing will be cut depending on the teams finishing place in 2021.

Figures supplied mean each team will have within one of the six aerodynamic testing periods: 320 windtunnel runs, 80 hours of wind-on time with teams allowed to spend a total of 400 hours within the windtunnel.

Percentage values apply depending on where each team finishes. A first place finish in the constructors’ standings rewards a team a multiplier of 70%, meaning a team’s time in the windtunnel is handicapped, But finishing 10th comes with a 115% multiplier and so they will have more time. CFD terms will work in the same way.

The cost cap is expected to drop to $140m from the $145m allowed in the 2021 season.

There will also be an increase in the sprint races with six in the 2022 season, up from three in the 2021 term.

Which drivers will be involved?

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Ferrai: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

McLaren: Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo

Alpine: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon

Alpha Tauri: Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda

Williams: Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou

Haas: Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link When does the 2022 Formula 1 season start and who are the drivers?