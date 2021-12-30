When do January sales 2022 start in the UK?

Start 2022 in style with some fresh savings across tech and homeware. (The Independent)

New Year’s Day is almost here, which means stepping into the January sales and exploring reductions across everything from iPhones to mattresses and tech, as well as savings at big-name retailers like Amazon and Zara.

If you’re making a list and looking for shopping inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of our key best buys from 2021 to give you a handy list of products you need on your radar. And don’t forget to keep checking our liveblog for all the latest deals and January sales savings as they land too.

Follow live: The January sales 2022 deals to shop now

Whether your New Year’s resolution is saving some cash or you just have leftover Christmas money to spend, now is the time to bag a bargain on both small and bigger items.

Look no further for all you need to know about when the January sales start and how long they are expected to last so you can get ahead of the crowds.

Read more:

When do Boxing Day sales end?

Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year and, unlike other sales events such as Black Friday, the majority of retailers stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.

However, in recent years retailers have been known to extend their offers through to the end of the year. From 31 December, it’s then into the January sales, which can – as we saw last year in some cases – even last even until the end of the month.

This means that the savings can last for days, weeks or even all of January depending on the retailer. If stock completely sells out though, some sales might end earlier than expected.

How long do the January sales last?

The January sales officially launch on New Year’s Day, so you can shake off any post-Christmas gloom and pick up an exciting deal.

There are already lots of reductions to explore in the Boxing Day sales, which only means more will land as 2022 begins. When we’re into January, sales can vary from lasting a few days to extending right through the month. Last year, we even saw some savings continuing until the end of January.

That means the time January sales last depends on the individual retailer, as do the reductions. While it’s always worth seeking out final markdowns, if there are products you have a keen eye on, you’ll want to check those sale additions first. Bookmark our January sales updates to avoid missing out on new offers.

Are January sales as good as Black Friday?

Like Black Friday reductions, January sales can combine one-off deals with savings across the entire month depending on the retailer.

Each occasion represents an eagerly-anticipated annual shopping event marked with widespread percentage reductions. Both Black Friday 2021 and last year’s January sales offered notable discounts on popular brands like Fitbit and Apple.

In 2021, Simba did offer a better saving of 45 per cent for Black Friday compared to 23 oer cent during the January sales. The same can be said for Shark. We spotted a £125 discount on a cordless vacuum during last year’s January sales, yet we found a bigger £170 saving on a different model over the Black Friday weekend.

But although in previous years Black Friday discounts have been bigger than during the January sales, we can’t yet compare these to 2022 deals just yet, so there’s still a good chance of making a decent saving during the January sales this time around.

We’ll bring you the biggest January sale bargains as they drop, so keep checking back for our latest updates.

Show latest update 1640862031 Secure your home for less with 30% off Ring doorbells (iStock/The Independent) When it comes to securing our homes, it really has never been easier. And now you can save on one of the most popular video doorbells. Ring video doorbell, wired: Was £49, now £37, Amazon.co.uk As brands go, Amazon-owned Ring is the one to know when it comes to upgrading your at-home security. And this is one of the cheapest smart doorbells. It’s an entry-level device, making it perfect if you’re just getting started with adding smart tech into your home. It has all the features that you’d need including high definition night vision, motion detection, instant notifications, live view, and two-way talk via the app on your phone. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 11:00 1640861509 EE is offering a free laptop in the January sales Looking to upgrade your laptop? EE has launched a seriously impressive deal as part of its January sale, which means you can get one for free. Yes, you did read that correctly. The offer is available to anyone who pops either a Galaxy S21 or S20 in their online shopping basket. To find out more, we’ve got the full details here: Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 10:51 1640861287 Travelodge launches huge sale on hotel stays Hotel chain Travelodge has kicked off its January sale by offering up to 50 per cent off your next stay. Whether you’re looking for a minibreak to Cambridge or a big night out in Liverpool, the hotelier is the destination for cheap options. You must stay between 1 January and 31 March 2022. But, you’d better be quick because the deal ends on 4 January at 5pm. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 10:48 1640860831 When do the January sales start? We’ve had a good run of sales so far, the post-Christmas Boxing Day deals have been epic – we’ve seen the price of AirPods pro (was £239, now £189, Very.co.uk) slashed. While there have also been top offers from the likes of Next and Zara. But if you’re wondering when the January sales begin, they traditionally begin on, you guessed it, 1 January. And serve as the perfect way to shake off any hangxiety you may experience after New Year’s Eve. But, in recent years the sale period rolls over from Boxing Day and into New Year’s, so there’s little differentiating between the two. If you’re looking to bag a bargain, take a peep at our main guide, which is a curated round-up of all the very best deals currently available: Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 10:40 1640860678 Upgrade your laptop with £300 off Apple MacBook Pro (The Independent) Offers on Apple products tend to be few and far between, so this discount on Apple’s 2020 MacBook pro model is worth your attention. Currently reduced by £300, the 13in device boasts a speedy 10th-gen Intel core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage for all your files and media, as well as a touch bar and touch ID button. John Lewis & Partners is also offering an extra £450 off if you trade in your old Macbook. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 10:37 1640859631 Anthropologie’s sale is too good to miss (Anthropologie) Anthropologie is the ideal destination for just about everything. And its currency got a whopping sale on, with discounts on homeware, fashion and gifts. Its Hôtel Magique homeware collaboration has been heavily discounted. This pitcher (was £56, now £39, Anthropologie.com) would look perfect on your dinner table, alongside these juice glasses (was £10, now £7, Anthropologie.com). Similarly, the melange mugs (was £12, now £7, Anthropologie.com) are the ideal size for a large cup of tea and feature a range of different patterns. With such a dreamy collection of goods, we’d recommend checking out its entire website. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 10:20 1640858431 This M&S snow globe gin deal is lit A smash hit year-on-year, M&S’s snow globe gins flew off the shelves over Christmas. If you missed out on the sparkly tipple, you can now get not one, but two bottles in a mixed case that also includes four bottles of prosecco. The best news? It’s on sale right now. M&S light up snow globe gin & conte priuli prosecco, case of 6: Was £80, now £60, Marksandspencer.com Containing the clementine gin and sugar plum liqueur, light up your winter evenings with the orange and blue glows. While the clementine tipple lends itself to buck fizz and prosecco, the sugar plum liqueur works best topped up with prosecco and garnished with raspberries, pomegranate seeds and fresh thyme. The snow globe gins usually retail at £20 so they’re half price in the case and you’ll also get four bottles of prosecco – we’ll toast to that! Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 10:00 1640857530 Hoover up this Dyson V10 vacuum January sales deal Make light work of your floors with Dyson’s V10 animal, which has £100 off at John Lewis (was £399, now £299, Johnlewis.com). While it may not be the newest model, the design is just as slick, stylish and bang on the money as the brand’s more recent launches. Rated the best for big families in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners , our reviewer said: “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction. Dyson V10 animal extra vacuum cleaner, was £399, now £299, Johnlewis.com As the name suggests, it’s great for picking up animal hair from carpets and upholstery – and we found its direct-drive cleaner head best for this job.” They also loved that it didn’t distract pets and that is proved easy to charge, by either plugging it in or keeping it attached to the wall mount when not in use. Eleanor Jones 30 December 2021 09:45 1640856125 Save on fragrance in the Superdrug sale If it’s an upgrade to your beauty routine you’re after, look no further than Superdrug, where the up to 50 per cent off post-Christmas sale is still going strong. The store’s perfume gift sets are seeing particularly notable discounts, with this Marc Jacobs daisy love set down to £40 from its original RRP of £60. It comes with an eau de toilette plus a body lotion and shower gel so you can layer up your scent. Marc Jacobs daisy love edt 50ml, body lotion 75ml and shower gel 75ml: Was £60, now £40, Superdrug.com (Superdrug) While we’ve not reviewed this exact gift box, daisy love’s sister fragrance, daisy spring, was awarded the title of “best cheerful scent” in our round-up of the best women’s perfumes, so we’re confident you’ll be in good hands with the brand. Eleanor Jones 30 December 2021 09:22 1640854486 It’s almost January sales time Good morning and welcome back to our deal-hunting liveblog! We’re here to find you the best discounts on everything from a new mattress to the smartwatch that will help you hit your 2022 fitness goals. With the January sales now firmly on the horizon, we’re hoping for even bigger and better discounts from hereon in. Stick with us and we’ll find you all of the top offers. Eleanor Jones 30 December 2021 08:54

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link When do January sales 2022 start in the UK?