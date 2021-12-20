When do Boxing Day 2021 sales start in the UK and what are the best deals this year?

For some of us, Christmas Day is the most highly anticipated day of the year – with millions of people waking up at the crack of dawn to see what Santa left them, stick the turkey in the oven and pop open a bottle of champagne for breakfast.

For others, it’s Boxing Day that takes centre stage. And while you may still be waking up in the dark, it won’t be Santa bringing the festive cheer but some of our favourite retailers in the Boxing Day sales – Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis and Partners, we’re looking at you.

And if you’ve got some Christmas money you just can’t wait to spend – thanks Auntie Mary – this may be the perfect excuse.

So, whether you’re after a new bedside table to house all your new Christmas goodies, a weighted blanket to soothe anxiety from a day spent with your entire family, or a sparkly top for that New Years Eve party, then it may be worth taking a peek at some of best deals on offer.

And, as always, we’ll be on hand to find you the hottest offers as they drop. For now, read on for everything you need to know about this year’s event.

Read more:

But, as we always recommend with any sale, there’s no positive outcome from panic buying so be sure to start prepping your wishlists soon to avoid shoppers guilt the next day.

Boxing Day 2021 and January sales: when will they start?

As we all know, Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year. And, unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.

Traditionally Boxing Day sales took place mainly in-store, with keen shoppers lining the streets from the early hours of the morning, or even camping overnight. But, thanks to the online shopping boom, you can bag your bargains from the comfort of your sofa this year with key online retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Zara and Very all expected to take part.

While we’re still waiting for each retailer to officially announce their Boxing Day plans, we could even see discounts from as early as midnight on Christmas Day for those of us who just can’t wait to spend their Christmas cash.

When will the Boxing Day sales end and the January sales begin?

Bringing you some more good news, the Boxing Day sales more often than not now merge with the January sales, meaning the discounts can last for days, weeks or even the full month depending on the retailer.

While the wording may change from Boxing Day sales to January sales around the end of December, and there’s always the possibility of more products being added throughout the month, essentially the two are the same with retailers shifting their leftover stock from 2021 to make way for the new year pieces.

Why do they call it Boxing Day?

While the sales are a great addition to the Boxing Day celebrations, of course, there’s a lot more to the 26 December than just bagging a bargain.

The name Boxing Day stems back to the 1800s when Queen Victoria ruled the country and the rich would box up gifts or money for their maids, chefs and housekeepers who would have the day off to spend with their families. The church also got involved, handing out collected money to those in need on Boxing Day.

It all sounds very Bridgerton-esque to us!

Is Boxing Day only in the UK?

Just like Christmas Day, Boxing Day is celebrated all over the world in different ways.

Here in the UK some of us treat it as a second Christmas Day reserved for the other side of the family, others can’t wait to get our hands on a turkey sandwich and cold roast potatoes, and another load cram into football stadiums for those highly anticipated matches (Covid dependant of course).

Cross over to Ireland, Poland, Italy, Austria and a handful more Christian dominated countries and you’ll hear of St Stephens Day, and go even further afield to Australia, New Zealand and Canada and Boxing Day will be back on the cards.

What to expect in the Boxing Day and January sales

Last year we were treated to a whole host of amazing discounts on everything from tech to fashion to home appliances.

Highlights included the then only one-year-old Apple AirPods with charging case, dropping from £159 to £124.49 (£119, Very.co.uk), the ghd curve creative curl wand at £108.99 (£129, Amazon.co.uk), the AEG prosteam technology L7FEC146R 10kg washing machine reduced to a very impressive £599 (£849, Ao.com) and a 30 per cent off the Nike airmax 95s at JD Sports (£150, Jdsports.co.uk).

We’re expecting similar price cuts this year, and have our eye on coveted items including the Nintendo Switch, Shark vacuums, Dyson hair tools and iPhones.

Voucher codes

For discounts on festive fashion ahead of the sales, try the links below:

Amazon is set to hold a Boxing Day sale – read our guide for everything you need to know

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link When do Boxing Day 2021 sales start in the UK and what are the best deals this year?