When are the Jubilee bank holidays? The full list for 2022

Posted on May 26, 2022 0

Bank holidays are always a highlight for employees; and if you get your planning right, they could entitle you to a few extra days off.

It’s a particularly good time to start looking at the calendar, too, given that Britons will get an additional bank holiday this year thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In February, Her Majesty celebrated 70 years on the throne – a historic milestone marking the longest reign of any British monarch to date.

Hence why a four-day weekend from 2-5 June has been introduced in June to mark the celebrations. As well as the annual Trooping the Colour, a number of events have been announced for the special occasion, including a “platinum pudding competition”, a platinum party at Buckingham Palace, a “Big Jubilee Lunch”, and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

To create the four-day weekend, the government said the late May bank holiday in 2022 will be moved to Thursday 2 June and an additional bank holiday on Friday 3 June will be created.

Because of the way that the bank holidays fall this year, there is a way of “hacking” your annual leave which would mean you turn 18 days into 45 days off.

For example, planning a holiday from 30 May until 5 June will give you seven days off using just three days of annual leave.

As for bank holidays, here are the dates for 2022:

3 JanuaryMondayNew Year’s Day (substitute day)
15 AprilFridayGood Friday
18 AprilMondayEaster Monday
2 MayMondayEarly May bank holiday
2 JuneThursdaySpring bank holiday
3 JuneFridayPlatinum Jubilee bank holiday
29 AugustMondaySummer bank holiday
26 DecemberMondayBoxing Day
27 DecemberTuesdayChristmas Day (substitute day)

Read more about how to hack your annual leave for maximum holiday here.

