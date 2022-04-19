When Anupam Mittal Dubbed 'Shark Tank India' Contestant As 'Total Drunkard'; Co-Judges React – Watch

Anupam Mittal, who emerged as one of the favourite judges of SonyLiv’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, continues to bask in the glory of the fame that earned on the show. The successful entrepreneur has become a common name in Indian households has also been trending on various social platforms, and a throwback video of him calling a pitcher on the reality show a ‘total drunkard’ has resurfaced on the internet.

The episode happened when In A Can founders Viraj and Sameer took the stage and promoted their startup idea. And while talking about their professional journey, the former shared details about his study of wine and hotel management and what inspired him to follow his passion to work in the wine industry. And that’s when Anupam asked ‘Tho aap end to end piyakkad ho?’ which left all the co-judges and contestants in splits. Watch the video here:

While Anupam’s quirky comment lightened the mood, Viraj and Sameer’s startup idea ended up impressing all the judges, as a result of which Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Anupam ended up making an investment in their product.

Apart from the aforementioned judges, Vineeta Singh and Ghazal Alagh were also a part of the first season of ‘Shark Tank India’. The show which premiered in December last year ended in a couple of months, but it still continues to drive conversations on various social platforms.



John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

