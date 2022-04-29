When and where is the next Formula One race?

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the fifth race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

So far, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have shared two wins apiece, but the Ferrari man still holds a 27-point advantage over the reigning world champion due to the Red Bull man’s two DNFs in Bahrain and Melbourne.

It looks set to be a battle between Ferrari and Red Bull for both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

And then there are narratives further down the field involving the likes of Mercedes, McLaren, Alpine, Aston Martin.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

The next race takes place in the United States as the paddock travels to the Miami Grand Prix on the weekend of 6-8 May.

What has been said?

Mercedes are set to make upgrades to George Russell and Lewis Hamilton’s cars as they bid to improve at the Miami Grand Prix. Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director, does not believe that solutions will be found overnight but hopes that alterations can show that the team are moving “in the right direction”.

“Hopefully soon, maybe as soon as Miami, we can start to bring some parts to the car that will hopefully give us an indication on whether we are moving in the right direction,”

Shovlin explained in the team’s post-Imola debrief. “We are not expecting to solve this overnight, but if we can get a clue that we are going in the right direction, that we really got to the bottom of what is going on, then we will be quite pleased that we are just moving on the right path.”

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen’s dad has admitted that he relished watching the world champion lap Lewis Hamilton as he cruised to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver secured his second victory of the season with a dominant performance at Imola, winning from pole after also taking victory in Saturday’s sprint race.

And Jos Verstappen admitted to taking some form of delight from Hamilton’s Italian plight. “Honestly, I did enjoy seeing Max lap Hamilton, after everything that happened last year,” the elder Verstappen wrote on his son’s website.

“Hamilton really had a tough time, whereas his teammate George Russell seemed to be more balanced. It’s not often you have the opportunity to lap a Mercedes. Max had an excellent weekend in Imola. I found him incredibly strong. He didn’t make a single mistake, was solid and completely in control. Red Bull clearly made a step in the right direction.”

Current driver standings

Charles Leclerc – 86 points Max Verstappen – 59 points Sergio Perez – 54 points George Russell – 49 points Carlos Sainz – 38 points Lando Norris – 35 points Lewis Hamilton – 28 points Valtteri Bottas – 24 points Esteban Ocon – 20 points Kevin Magnussen – 15 points Daniel Ricciardo – 11 points Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points Pierre Gasly – 6 points Sebastian Vettel – 4 points Fernando Alonso – 2 points Guanyu Zhou – 1 point Alexander Albon – 1 point Lance Stroll – 1 point Mick Schumacher – 0 points Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points Nicholas Latifi – 0 points

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 5 —MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome — 6-8 May

ROUND 6 —SPAIN

Barcelona — 20-22 May

ROUND 7 —MONACO

Monte Carlo — 27-29

ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN

Baku — 10-12 June

ROUND 9 — CANADA

Montréal — 17-19 June

ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone — 1-3 July

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Jeddah — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —TBC

TBC — 23-25 September

ROUND 18 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 19 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 20 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 21 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 22 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 23 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November

