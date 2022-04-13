What US stores are open on Easter? Opening hours for Target, Walmart, Starbucks and more

As Easter weekend is fast approaching, you may be in the midst of coming up with ingredients for your Sunday dinner.

This year, Easter falls on 17 April, with many stores keeping their doors open on the holiday for their beloved customers.

However, some popular retailers will be closed all day, in observance of Easter.

For example, on its official website, Costco has noted that all warehouses in the US have closed on Easter every year.

Here’s everything you need to know about when stores open on Easter Sunday and which ones are closed for the day.

Open stores

Walmart – Hours vary across the country, but most stores are open from 6am to 11pm

– Hours vary across the country, but most stores are open from 6am to 11pm Whole Foods Market – Will have regular hours, with most stores open at 7am until 10pm

– Will have regular hours, with most stores open at 7am until 10pm Trader Joe’s – Will have reduced hour, as most stores will open at 8am and close at 5pm. Exact hours of operation are based on the location

– Will have reduced hour, as most stores will open at 8am and close at 5pm. Exact hours of operation are based on the location Wegmans – Opening hours vary, but many stores are open from 7am to 11pm

– Opening hours vary, but many stores are open from 7am to 11pm BJ’s – Will have reduce hours at many locations, as they will open at 9am and close at 6pm

– Will have reduce hours at many locations, as they will open at 9am and close at 6pm Stop & Shop – Most stores will have reduced opening hours, from 6am to 5pm

– Most stores will have reduced opening hours, from 6am to 5pm Walgreens – Usually open for 24 hours, but depends on the location

– Usually open for 24 hours, but depends on the location CVS Pharmacy – Stores are typically open from 7am to 12am

– Stores are typically open from 7am to 12am Rite Aid – Hours will vary for every store, but most are open from 7am to 12 am

– Hours will vary for every store, but most are open from 7am to 12 am Starbucks – Usually open from 6am to 9pm, but hours vary at every location.

– Usually open from 6am to 9pm, but hours vary at every location. Dunkin’ Donuts– A majority of stores will be operating during its usual business hours, from 6am to 8pm

Closed stores

Target

Costco

Aldi

HomeGoods

Publix

Sam’s Club

T.J. Maxx

Source Link What US stores are open on Easter? Opening hours for Target, Walmart, Starbucks and more