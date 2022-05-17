What Tottenham need to qualify for the Champions League

Tottenham have maintained fourth in the Premier League after Arsenal lost 2-0 to Newcastle on Monday but the Champions League qualification is not yet secured.

Spurs are two points ahead of rivals Arsenal with one match to go in the league season. Tottenham will play Norwich, who will be relegated this season, and Arsenal take on struggling Everton on Sunday. As it is the final day of the season all matches will kick-off at the same time so it will be a nervous afternoon for fans.

But what needs to happen for Antonio Conte’s side to bag a spot in top flight European football next season?

It is pretty simple for the London club: if they draw or beat Norwich they will secure their top four spot. A point from a draw would be enough to seal the place as they have a far greater goal difference than Arsenal.

The only scenario which would see them slip into fifth is if Tottenham lose to Norwich and Arsenal beat Everton.

Spurs manager Conte has spoken about how significant the qualification would be, particularly as Tottenham played in the Europa Conference League this season.

“We are doing something important for this club and in England, it’s not easy to play for a place in the Champions League,” he told Football.London.

“For sure, for Manchester United haven’t made it and for us, it’s very difficult to fight for the top four. We had to be honest and say there was a lot of room for improvement. We can still arrive finishing fourth or fifth but it’s a good achievement, both places.

“In England, you say the club is in a transition moment and for sure there is a lot of space for improvement if we want to fight for a place in the Champions League, to be a contender to fight for the title.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What Tottenham need to qualify for the Champions League