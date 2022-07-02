What time is South Africa vs Wales today?

Wales face world champions South Africa in a daunting series looking to create history and rebound from the nightmares created in defeat to Italy.

Wayne Pivac will hope to rise to the occasion against the Springboks in the first Test in Pretoria.

There is an incredible opportunity for Tommy Reffell on debut and Kieran Hardy starts at scrum-half alongside Dan Biggar, but they must stop head coach Jacques Nienaber’s stacked South African side, despite no Handre Pollard.

“Well, I’ll probably get my first decent night’s sleep since the end of the Six Nations, and that’s a fact,” said Pivac. “It just doesn’t go away. The thing with coaches and players is you’re not happy until you get your next win under your belt. It’s been a long time between drinks and of course there is that memory [of Italy defeat].

“If you finish on winning the Six Nations it’s a nice memory, but losing to Italy has been challenging in terms of the pressure you put on yourself, as opposed to the pressure others put on you.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the international in Pretoria:

When is South Africa vs Wales?

South Africa vs Wales is on Saturday 2 July 2022. The game will be played at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Kick-off is at 4:05pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, coverage starts at 3:30 BST on Action and 4pm BST on Main Event.

As well as showing South Africa vs Wales this summer, Sky Sports will have Ireland’s five-match tour of New Zealand, England in Australia and Scotland’s three-Test tour of Argentina.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription, from £11.99. Choose from Day or Month Membership

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

South Africa XV: Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux.

Wales XV: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Kieran Hardy; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Rhys Carre, Tomas Francis, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Owen Watkin.

Odds

South Africa win – 1/16

Draw – 40/1

Wales win – 15/2

Prediction

The Springboks should have too much here, if Wales can hold them to within a couple of tries they will have put up a decent fight, with the bookies having the hosts 19-point favourites. We’ll lean towards the hosts covering that though in a big win.

TV Schedule for summer tours

Saturday, July 2

New Zealand vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England – live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales – live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Saturday, July 9

New Zealand vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England – live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales – live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Tuesday, July 12

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England – live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales – live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

