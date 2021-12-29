What time is Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland Covid announcement today?

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to deliver her latest announcement on the Covid pandemic this afternoon.

This comes as record numbers of cases were recorded in the country, with 11,030 positive tests on Boxing Day and 10,562 on 27 December.

Ms Sturgeon is due to brief MSPs on the latest figures and on whether or not there will be any potential further restrictions, following the introduction of new measures in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

So when is the announcement and what could the new restrictions be?

What time is Nicola Sturgeon’s update today?

The First Minister’s update is due to begin at some point between 14:00 and 14:30 on Wednesday 29 December.

Ms Sturgeon usually delivers a weekly update on the pandemic on Tuesday afternoons but with the Boxing Day bank holiday moved to Tuesday 28 this year, Ms Sturgeon’s regular briefing has also been moved.

MSPs have been recalled to Holyrood from their winter recess in time for the update, the latest of which was delivered on 21 December.

Her address can be watched on Independent TV, and on BBC Scotland, BBC News on iPlayer here and on YouTube via Sky News.

What can be expected from the latest update?

It still remains unclear whether or not more restrictions will be introduced in Scotland.

Covid restrictions in Scotland were previously being reviewed every three weeks, but with the spread of the Omicron variant prompting a surge in Covid cases, Ms Sturgeon has stated that restrictions are currently being reviewed on a daily basis.

Scotland’s infection numbers have reached record highs in the past week. On Christmas Day 8,252 cases were recorded. Meanwhile there were 11,030 positive Covid cases recorded on Boxing Day and 10,562 on 27 December.

The Scottish government usually publishes Covid statistics every day but these have been paused over Christmas. However, Ms Sturgeon is expected to give a full update on these figures during her briefing.

Ms Sturgeon said she expects that case numbers will continue to rise in the coming days and suggested that people should limit socialising in person “as much as possible.”

The First Minister has also reiterated that people should “get boosted by the bells” and book their third Covid jab.

She said on Tuesday: “The significantly increased transmissibility of Omicron is reflected in the steep increase in cases now materialising, and we would expect to see case numbers rise further in the days to come.”

What are the current Covid rules in Scotland?

On Boxing Day a new set of restrictions were introduced in Scotland, these included new caps placed on large scale events.

The First Minister announced last week that just 100 people would be able to attend indoor standing events, while 200 would be allowed to attend seated ones.

Meanwhile, outdoor events have been restricted to 500 people. This rule has stopped Hogmanay celebrations from going ahead while also hitting football games.

Scottish football authorities have brought forward the planned winter break. This means that only one game will be played with a reduced number of fans.

Restrictions on hospitality were then introduced on Monday 27 December, with nightclubs shut and hospitality businesses offering table service only if they are serving alcohol.

Bars, restaurants and indoor leisure facilities such as gyms, theatres and museums will also have to reintroduce one-metre social distancing regulations.

The new restrictions have been provisionally put into place for three weeks.

Advice to limit social contact as much as possible will be in place “until the end of the first week in January,” when it will be reviewed.

