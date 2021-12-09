What time is F1 press conference? Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to speak ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are set to speak at the traditional pre-race press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mercedes and Red Bull stars are tied on points as a gripping F1 world title race reaches a thrilling conclusion at the Yas Marina Circuit.

After a controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, in which Hamilton was left furious when Verstappen broke hard to spark contact between the cars, the pair will look to settle their nerves heading into the weekend.

There is also the constructors’ championship to settle, meaning Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will play a huge role in their teammates’ chances and their team’s overriding goal heading into the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the press conference later today.

When and where is the F1 press conference?

The pre-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix press conference will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on 9 December from 13:30 GMT.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been paired together last, which means we can expect to hear from them at around 15:00 GMT.

Abu Dhabi GP Press conference schedule order

Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) & George Russell (Williams)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) & Lando Norris (McLaren)

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) & Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) & Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Lance Stroll ( Aston Martin) & Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) & Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) & Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) & Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) & Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) & Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Team Principals Press Conference Schedule

Friday 10 December 15:00 local time

Toto Wolff (Mercedes) and Christian Horner (Red Bull)

Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo) and Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)

Saturday 11 December, post-qualifying

First three finishing drivers

Sunday 12 December, post-race

First three finishing drivers

Followed by champion press conference

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link What time is F1 press conference? Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to speak ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix